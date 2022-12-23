Inside Politics: There are consequences for attempting to 'cancel' people

Christmas time and the holiday season are billed as the time of year for being thankful, generous and charitable.

It is also a time for rebirth and rejuvenation with the coming of the new year.

Oddly, this time of year is also one of the first opportunities for children to learn about consequences for bad acts. After all, how many of you have told your kids that if they’re bad, Santa will put them on his “Naughty” list and hold back presents on Christmas morning?

Granted, I think most parents are more bark than bite on that threat but, still, children learn about the idea of consequences during an otherwise joyous season.

Unfortunately, adults do as well. One in particular lost two jobs on the same day for remarks he made about women football fans. A clip of his comments went viral and were reported on all of the national sports shows. You may have even seen the story on Fox News (we’ll get to that in a second). Ultimately, he suffered the consequences of trying to cancel out an entire gender of football fans.

The person in question is a longtime sports writer from Buffalo named Jerry Sullivan. He was a guest on a podcast/vid-cast about a week ago when, responding to a negative comment made by a female viewer, said, “The worst fans really are the women. They don’t get critical journalism. They’re all wannabe cheerleaders.”

Now, the reason this story ended up on Fox News is likely because Sullivan has a long history of posting his liberal views on women’s rights and a host of other issues. So, naturally, when the liberal journalist makes a blatantly sexist remark about female sports fans, well, they just had to dunk on him.

And good for them. Everyone else was dunking on Sullivan and for good reason. He was promptly fired from his Buffalo newspaper and TV jobs.

Before you go lamenting “cancel culture” and adding Jerry Sullivan to the list of victims, let’s make clear who got cancelled and who suffered consequences.

Sullivan attempted to cancel an entire group of football fans based solely on their gender. He tried to do so in the span of three sentences. Not only was it a petty comment, it was flat-out wrong.

Have you been to an NFL game recently? Women are awesome fans and can be rough on their teams. Just check out your social media feed. Chances are that you are friends with several rabid female football fans who are not afraid to throw shade at their teams when deserved.

Indeed, the maddest I’ve heard my mother in years came in 2021 after the Buffalo Bills blew a playoff game to the Kansas City Chiefs in the last 13 seconds of regulation.

No, Jerry Sullivan did not get cancelled. He suffered reasonable consequences for his bad actions. Having been a former journalist and bankruptcy trustee, I would never wish unemployment on anyone. However, when you’re a reporter and make openly sexist and misogynistic remarks about an entire fan base based solely on their gender, you get what you get.

While Santa may be lenient when it comes to kids, adults must accept the consequences of their actions without whining about being cancelled.

Unfortunately, tis the season.