Inside Politics: The Unfounded Fear of Social Justice

Clearly, if you don’t fit in the majority, you will be silenced, defunded, erased...dare I say canceled due to fear that traditional culture will be pushed aside.

This backlash against “justice for all” is not uncommon. When people in power feel their way of life is threatened, a common reaction to protect and fight back emerges. Our fight shouldn’t be against everyday citizens just trying to get by; it should be a fight against myths of meritocracy and individualism that have been ingrained in education and culture. I was taught growing up if you just worked hard enough, you could do anything, but that’s really not true.

We have all been indoctrinated into a false narrative of our history. Policies and laws in our country have been enacted to work against people not in the majority. A quick Google search reveals what my public education left out about being American and the difficulty accessing the American Dream if you aren’t in the majority.