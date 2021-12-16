Inside Politics: The Truth Could Bankrupt You

The 1980’s investor icon Gordon Gekko (played by Michael Douglas in the movie Wall Street) may have been a shady corporate raider who cared only for himself, but he had some good advice for people looking to invest their money in the stock market: (1) “Never get emotional about stocks,” and (2) “The mother of all evil is speculation.”

You should keep this in mind before putting your hard-earned money behind Donald Trump.

I’m not talking about the $20.00 you may have already given to his PAC – bless your heart – I’m referring to the thousands of dollars you may have saved up to invest in the stock market.

Trump is planning to merge some kind of social media company with a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (“SPAC”) called Digital World Acquisition Corporation (ticker symbol “DWAC”). As it stands now, neither Trump nor DWAC have anything you could call a business. DWAC is merely a shell company. When and if it ever comes to fruition, Trump’s social media and streaming platform will be called “Truth Social.” While DWAC stock surged after its listing in October, it has steadily declined in the months since.

Serious financial analysts across the board consider this endeavor to be a joke for numerous reasons. Those investing in the stock are considered either speculators – “the mother of all evil” – or suckers. They maintain this is Trump’s latest grift to fleece “investors.”

Sound familiar? Just substitute “analysts” with Hillary Clinton and “investors” with “deplorables” and you have the 2016 campaign all over again. There is just one fundamental difference.

Your “love” for Donald Trump could empty your bank account.

I don’t care how satisfied you may be about his upset victory in 2016 or his conspiracy-theory-riddled loss in 2020. Those are emotions. People cast votes all the time based on emotions and sometimes their candidates win. The financial markets, however, are less forgiving. They don’t care whether you feel slighted by American society, or angry about our trade deals with China, or that your “voice” isn’t heard. Trump told you he cared about all of those things and you responded at the ballot box. However, that same passion does not translate when you invest in the stock market. Gordon Gekko was right. You should follow his advice for (at least) the following reasons:

Management, Management, Management: Imagine I approached you with an investment opportunity in a company that was going to “compete” with the likes of Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. I hand you a proposal and you discover the Chairman of the company is a 6-time bankrupt and the CEO is a former dairy farmer with no experience in the technology world. Would you write me a check? Of course not. The thing is, that’s exactly what Truth Social has – a 6-time bankrupt Chairman in Donald Trump and a dairy farmer CEO in Devin Nunes. Is this the team you want going up against Facebook/Instagram, Twitter and Tik-Tok? Trump may have used social media masterfully, but that’s a far cry from actually running a social media company. There is nothing about this management team to suggest Truth Social will compete in terms of utility, design or user experience – probably because the people at the top have no experience in this realm.

We’ve Seen this Before and it Doesn’t Work: Truth Social is designed to cater to right-wingers, conspiracy theorists, Q-Anon people and hate speech. We’ve already seen this and it doesn’t work. Social Media platforms like Parler and Telegram are already out there and haven’t put a dent in the stranglehold Facebook/Instagram, Twitter, Tik-Tok and Snapchat have on the space. Following the Insurrection on the Capitol, Amazon Web Services dropped Parler because of its alleged role in the riot. Do you really think Truth Social will be any different? If you are ready to “invest” your hard-earned savings on Q-Anon, you are much more liberal than I am with your dollars.

The System is, in fact, Rigged: This is the sad irony of Truth Social. While slogans and rally cries may work in politics, they don’t work so well in the business world. Eventually, you have to produce profits. There are plenty of speculators who are betting on you to blow your hard-earned money on this venture so they can cash out. That includes 6-time bankrupt Donald Trump. Wall Street “experts” refer to retail investors who chase momentum stocks as “dumb money.” Don’t feel insulted. Feel forewarned.

I am not a financial advisor by any means, but I was a Bankruptcy Trustee in Idaho for nearly a decade. I’ve heard all kinds of stories from people who made patently bad decisions with their money and paid the ultimate price. It’s embarrassing, it’s humiliating, and it can rip families apart. Don’t be the next victim. Your “truth” about Donald Trump and the reality of Truth Social could not be any different.

