Inside Politics: The Time is Right for the Idaho Working Families Agenda

The Idaho Working Families Agenda restores balance by increasing the homeowner’s exemption and reinstating the annual adjustment so it increases with housing costs. This will maintain a fair balance between different types of property over time. We also propose to double property tax assistance for seniors by increasing the amount of assistance and making more Idahoans eligible.

Our agenda stands in stark contrast to the tax plan House GOP leaders revealed this week. That plan has steep tax cuts for only the highest earners and most profitable corporations. This is paid for, in part, by eliminating the popular grocery tax credit that helps everyone. This means a family of four earning less than $75,000 can expect to pay more in taxes under the GOP plan. This is the playbook the Idaho GOP has been following for decades. With every round of cuts, the top 1% receives thousands of dollars in benefits, while regular Idahoans receive few benefits or see their taxes go up.