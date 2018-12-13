The United States Congress is one step closer toward reforming America’s criminal justice system. Following weeks of haggling and arm-twisting, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel will allow debate on legislation that would reform mandatory minimums, reduce recidivism and, with any luck, stop our prison population from bloating ever larger.
Idaho’s 2019 State Legislature has the opportunity to follow suit.
Idaho taxpayers could be on the hook for a $500 million state prison expansion in the very near future. Because the state will have to issue bonds to fund the project, we all get to pay principal AND interest for the endeavor. If our elected leaders don’t get serious about criminal justice reform — not to mention all of the underlying issues that lead to criminal behavior — we may very well be in the same boat 15 years from now. By then, $500 million will seem like a bargain.
Reforming Idaho’s ancient mandatory minimum drug sentencing laws would be a good start. Legislation on that front passed through the House easily last year before dying in a Senate Committee. It will be resurrected this year by Representatives Ilana Rubel (Boise) and Bryan Zollinger (Idaho Falls) — two lawmakers so far apart on the political spectrum, you’d need a plane to connect them. However, reforming Idaho’s drug sentencing laws strike at core values that cut across political lines, namely liberty and freedom.
The substantive arguments in favor of drug sentencing reform are well known and worth revisiting. We elect judges to do a job and then cut them at the knees when it comes to sentencing certain drug crimes. Idaho judges have discretion when it comes to sentencing arsonists, but not the 20-year-old caught with a pound of marijuana in his trunk. Sending non-violent drug offenders off to long prison sentences bloats our inmate population (which we pay for) while doing little to improve public safety. The stories of ruined lives are harrowing, not just for the individual offender, but their families and communities. In the end, we all lose.
However, there is a financial and political aspect of America’s drug trade that can’t be ignored.
I’m not talking about dispensaries in states where marijuana is legal. In the eyes of the federal government, not to mention the American banking system, those businesses are still illegal. I’m talking about the legal trading of stocks linked to the marijuana industry.
For those of you who follow financial news, you probably know what I’m talking about. Over the last year or so, news about marijuana stocks has peppered financial outlets with increasing frequency. There are even marijuana ETF’s (Exchange Traded Funds – essentially low-cost index funds). If you own mutual funds, check out the basket of stocks those funds invest in. If you see companies like Constellation Brands (ticker STZ) or Altria Group (ticker MO), then you are, in a matter of speaking, in the drug business.
Constellation Brands, one of America’s largest alcohol distributors, has a multi-billion-dollar stake in Canopy Growth – a Canadian cannibas company. Just this week Altria Group, maker of Marlboro cigarettes, bought into Cronos Group. The lead sentence in a story in Barron’s observed, “Cronos Group is the right marijuana partner for cigarette maker Altria Group[.]” I never thought I’d see the phrase “marijuana partner” in the business section followed by analysis of a company’s “cannabis portfolio” and touting pot as a “high-growth category.” Were Cronos an individual, it would serve a lifetime in prison under Idaho’s mandatory minimum drug sentencing laws. In reality, it’s traded on the NASDAQ.
Moreover, “Big Marijuana” and Idaho politics intersect on the committees that will likely take up drug sentencing reform in 2019. On the House side, eight members of the Judiciary and Rules Committee received campaign contributions from Altria in 2018. The same is true for five members on the companion Senate committee. All told, Altria contributed thousands of dollars – legally—to campaigns throughout the state.
It’s hard not to think that somewhere in Idaho a young man or women is sitting in prison right now, smoking a Marlboro cigarette while waiting out their mandatory sentence for a non-violent drug offense. Somewhere else, a different young man or woman is sitting at their laptop considering whether to buy into the “high-growth” marijuana business. Meanwhile, state lawmakers await their checks from the marijuana industry’s newest player.
Reforming Idaho’s drug sentencing laws is a good first step toward comprehensive criminal justice reform in our state. It would also help clean up some of the hypocrisy surrounding America’s drug trade. Depending on how you invest, one drug venture will land you in jail while the other will pay you a 6-percent dividend.
The irony, and injustice, abounds.
