Growing up, I watched my dad get up every morning, put on his work clothes and go off to his job as a mail carrier. He was a hard worker who took pride in providing a service to the people of my hometown on behalf of the federal government. As the old saying goes, “Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night” kept him from his appointed rounds. Were he still walking his route today, my dad would have another obstacle to avoid beyond precipitation or lack of daylight. It’s one thing to trudge through the snow. It’s quite another to make it through the swamp.
Washington is awash in corruption these days. We’re going into debt to give hand-outs to corporations who reward shareholders over workers. We have cabinet officials flying in private jets on our dime. And, we have high-ranking government officials who are more interested in owning fast-food franchises than doing the people’s work.
Would you like fries with that corruption?
The list is endless. Don’t be surprised if a new scandal erupts by the time you get done reading this. Not since the Harding Administration and the infamous “Ohio Gang” have we seen this kind of corruption swamp the halls of Washington, D.C. Unfortunately, our own “Idaho Gang” is playing along.
When EPA head Scott Pruitt was driving around D.C. looking for hand lotion and used mattresses, where were the calls for his resignation?
When Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price was flying around on private jets at your expense, where was the push for accountability?
And with the president and his family making millions from their positions in the White House, where is the demand for hearings to ask hard questions about how they are profiting from your tax dollars?
If you’re looking for answers in the Idaho Gang clubhouse, don’t waste your time. They have nothing to say. Private jets and business deals are the new normal.
Idaho has a long history of mavericks among its federal delegation. William Borah was the “Lion of the Senate” who often clashed with his own party. In his first year in the Senate, Frank Church defied the wishes of then-Majority Leader Lyndon Johnson on a vote. The slight prompted the future president to snub him for six months. Undaunted, Church went on to represent Idaho for the next 24 years.
But, like those great Idaho leaders, political courage is a thing of the past. Today’s Idaho Gang has neither the will nor inclination to fight the corruption that is happening in plain sight every day. If they won’t leave their clubhouse to defend Idahoans against the grifters in Washington, it’s time to send the Gang home.
When our leaders refuse to stand up to such rampant corruption, Idahoans suffer. When federal officials are lining up at the public trough, they’re spending less time trying to pass legislation to invest in our schools and crumbling infrastructure. When our elected leaders willingly explode our national debt to benefit their corporate donors, our children and grandchildren get stuck with the bill. When Idaho’s leaders fall all over themselves to please the wealthiest Americans at the expense of this state’s working men and women, we all suffer. Standing silently in the face of corruption has real-life consequences.
It’s time Idaho had someone who isn’t afraid to close the cash register in Washington. We need responsible stewards of our tax dollars. We need leaders who are more interested in seeing you get ahead than themselves. We need elected Representatives who will actually represent Idaho values.
When the history books are written about the most corrupt administration of this century, you will not see names like “Simpson” or “Labrador” listed among the people who stood up and fought for honest government. They will be included in a long list of bystanders who, despite their elected positions, lacked the courage and conviction to use their power to check the executive branch. Idaho not only deserves stronger leadership, it has a Constitutional right to it.
Our Founding Fathers set forth a variety of mechanisms to fight corruption in the federal government. Most of those powers fall to our elected leaders, but one inalienable right belongs to you. It’s the most effective anti-corruption tool in America: your vote. If the Idaho Gang does not have the strength to fight back against the grifters in Washington, it’s time we all flex our Constitutional muscles.
