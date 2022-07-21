Inside Politics: The GOP dies in Idaho: Officially

I’ve spent the last five years knocking on thousands of doors for Idaho candidates and causes because you get a sense of Idaho’s values. Whether it’s Medicaid Expansion, education, property taxes or library policies, you really understand a person’s values when you’re talking to them on their front porch. What I’ve gathered is that many Idahoans are not nearly as Right Wing as you might think. That being said, a minority of Right Wing Idahoans are programmed. That became official this past weekend in Twin Falls.

I refuse to use the word “Republican” because we were never programmed. We were too tough for that. As Republicans we thought for ourselves and stood our ground if someone challenged us as not being “ideologically pure.” Once you succumb to that demand, you are no longer a Republican. You’re a Right Winger. The rest are Idaho Democrats.

A typical conversation with a non-Republican Right Winger is similar to one I had recently with an elderly woman from Oregon who moved to Idaho because she considered herself a “patriot.” I’ve heard this phrase uttered by men and women of all ages, so the following interaction is a synthesis of those conversations.

“What do you mean by ‘Patriot’?” I ask.

“Well, I love our country,” they reply.

“I do too. I’ve actually been to all 50 states,” I say. “I’m not sure what you mean.”

Pause.

“Well, I just believe in freedom.”

“What do you mean by that?”

Pause.

“Well, I think more people used to love this country when I was a kid (about 50 years ago).”

“Well, back then our country discriminated against women, black Americans, brown Americans, Jewish people, Catholics, gay people and a lot of others, and they didn’t like it. I mean, women couldn’t even get a credit card without their husband’s permission.”

Pause.

“Well, I just know I’m a patriot.”

Programmed.

I bring this up because Idaho’s Right Wing Party officially became radicalized at last weekend’s Right Wing Party Convention in Twin Falls. Militant Idaho Right Wing Party chair Dorothy Moon marked the occasion by saying “we have to make sure with the Democrats coming at us with full force, that we have our barriers up, our guns loaded and ready to keep this state free.”

Apparently, she wants Right Wingers to shoot me and my neighbors. She wants Right Wingers to shoot Independents. And, for those of you who are actual Republicans, she wants Right Wingers to shoot you too.

Patriot. Freedom. Programmed.

Twin Falls delegate Steve Millington countered this threat by saying, “we run the risk of alienating a lot of people who would otherwise say, ‘I like Republican values and I like Republican ideals.’”

But what are those “ideals”? As a former lifetime Republican, I’ve been able to recite those ideals since I was 20 without being programmed to used empty words like “Patriot” or “Freedom”

My ideals – Idaho Democratic ideals – are very similar to those of a registered Republican I talked to at length the night of this writing. He’s worried about his children’s future because of our sub-standard school funding. He realizes under-funded education systems lead to crime, drug use and jail time. He believes people should succeed on their own merit, but understands none of us succeed on our own. He had federally subsidized loans that enabled him to get through college, get a good job and make a nice living (he has a really nice house). He understands too many Idahoans are born into bad situations, and we should do what we can as a state to help those kids so they can break the cycle of poverty that afflicts too many Idahoans. As a Republican, he has a real ideology based on values rooted in family, community and the desire for his kids to prosper.

When I told him he shared the same values as Idaho Democrats, he kind of smiled and said, “maybe.”

In other words, he hasn’t been programmed. Not yet anyway.

Are you?

If you can’t express your “Republican” ideology beyond a word or two, you are no longer a Republican. You’re a Right Winger with a flag. Your party made that official last weekend when the Idaho Republican Party officially died in Twin Falls.

As a former lifetime Republican, I hope you don’t go down with the ship.