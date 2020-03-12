Inside Politics: 2020: The Death of the Caucus – Good Riddance

Idaho finally received some positive national news this week, and once again it was the voters of Idaho who were responsible. That’s because Idaho voters – a lot of them – were the story.
Following a “spirited” Democratic caucus in 2016 which Sen. Bernie Sanders won by 57 points over Hillary Clinton, the state party decided to switch to a primary. The results were as dramatic as they were predictable.
That 2016 caucus shellacking by Sanders drew less than 24,000 votes for both candidates combined. In contrast, more than 107,000 people cast votes for Democratic candidates in this week’s primary – a 450-percent increase (Republican primary voters came out in big numbers as well, casting around 115,000 votes in a contest that saw Donald Trump edge out former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld by 109,000 votes).
Idaho’s results mirrored those of other states that abandoned the caucus in favor of a primary this year. Turnout in Colorado’s primary jumped more than 600-percent. Maine and Minnesota saw increases of about 400-percent. Utah’s turnout more than doubled this year compared to 2016. What’s even more exciting is that we actually know who won each of those contests.
Meanwhile, in Iowa, Pete Buttigieg could still score an upset over Sanders … once they finish counting the votes. Republican Rick Santorum is also hoping to maintain his slim lead over Mitt Romney (or was it Mike Huckabee?) … once they find all the ballots. We could have final results in both races any month now, so stay tuned.
Can America finally declare the caucus dead? Americans are funny in that we like to have our votes counted in an accurate, timely and straight-forward manner. Call us high-maintenance.
Raise your hand if you can explain to me how a caucus works. Okay, now put your hands down because all but about two of you are lying. Many of the people who actually run or cover caucuses can’t even explain them. In 2012, a political science professor in Iowa described the state’s GOP caucuses as running with the precision of a sundial. There are actually YouTube videos available to show you how the process works if you’re interested. That’s right – video instructions on how to vote.
You have free articles remaining.
I can, however, describe the primary process: Locate your polling place, vote for the candidate you prefer, hand in your ballot, leave.
Caucuses make up for being convoluted and confusing by being reeeally time-consuming. I mean, who doesn’t have a spare couple of hours on a Tuesday night to go and talk politics in a high school gym? Besides that, caucuses almost never get contentious or divisive. Why simply vote for your candidate of choice when you can spend an evening hearing from people about how wrong you are?
I’ve voted in two presidential primaries in Idaho. It takes me longer to fill my gas tank than it did to vote in both contests combined. Furthermore, no one yelled at me about my vote. They gave me a sticker.
Finally, and perhaps most importantly, caucuses are not-to-subtle forms of voter-suppression. As evidenced by the voter-turnout numbers in Idaho and other states who jettisoned the caucus for the primary, WAY more people are able to vote when you don’t need three hours and an instructional video. Not only do primaries enfranchise more Americans, they give a more accurate picture of where the party faithful are at. Take the Washington State caucuses AND primary votes in 2016 (yes, they held both). Bernie Sanders blew out Hillary Clinton by 45 points in the caucuses, but lost by five points in the primary.
Huh?
I should mention, only about 26,000 people voted in the caucuses while more than 800,000 voted in the primary. Which result would you trust? Apparently, Washington preferred the latter because they joined Idaho and several other states who switched from caucuses to primaries in 2020.
Don’t get me wrong. The idea of debating political candidates for a couple hours in a gym is appealing to me. I kind of regret not participating in a caucus, if only to see how it all worked. However, I realize I’m in the vast minority on that point. Elections should be easy to understand, accessible to as many people as possible, and quick. Caucuses had a good run, but it’s time to the turn the page.
Hopefully by 2024, the only videos on caucuses will be historical in nature rather than instructional.
“Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.”