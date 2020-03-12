Inside Politics: 2020: The Death of the Caucus – Good Riddance

Can America finally declare the caucus dead? Americans are funny in that we like to have our votes counted in an accurate, timely and straight-forward manner. Call us high-maintenance.

Raise your hand if you can explain to me how a caucus works. Okay, now put your hands down because all but about two of you are lying. Many of the people who actually run or cover caucuses can’t even explain them. In 2012, a political science professor in Iowa described the state’s GOP caucuses as running with the precision of a sundial. There are actually YouTube videos available to show you how the process works if you’re interested. That’s right – video instructions on how to vote.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

I can, however, describe the primary process: Locate your polling place, vote for the candidate you prefer, hand in your ballot, leave.

Caucuses make up for being convoluted and confusing by being reeeally time-consuming. I mean, who doesn’t have a spare couple of hours on a Tuesday night to go and talk politics in a high school gym? Besides that, caucuses almost never get contentious or divisive. Why simply vote for your candidate of choice when you can spend an evening hearing from people about how wrong you are?