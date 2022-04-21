Inside Politics: The 'Be Kind Rewind”'

Last summer I drove 900 miles into the deepest, darkest regions of Montana to say goodbye to an old friend on the ranch he grew up on near Scobey. Mister Peterson passed after a long battle with cancer and he wanted his ashes spread on the spacious spread that has been in his family for generations. While there, I put in some work. I helped fix a fence, corralled some cattle on an ATV and “helped” fix a combine (I handed tools to the people who actually knew how to fix a combine).

The folks who live on the land now are Right Wing Party members. They hate the government except for the farm subsidies they get and the Post Office which delivers machine parts to their remote area. And, the Agricultural official which took grain samples while I was there. And, Medicare and Social Security.

Other than that, they hate the government.

Work stopped each day around 4 p.m. at which time we cracked open a Coors Banquet. During one such sojourn, the husband asked me about the political work I did in Idaho. I explained how I was a 30-year Republican-turned-Idaho Democrat and he started asking me about my feelings on such issues as “Defund the Police.”

“It’s the stupidest slogan of our generation,” I replied. “I don’t know a single Democrat who believes in it.”

He was dumbfounded by my response, so I pressed on.

“Democrats voted for President Obama twice even though he was the toughest President in history on illegal immigration.” I explained how President Obama deported literally millions of undocumented immigrants during his 8 year term – more than any President in history.

We talked about a host of issues ranging from how Democrats are the protectors of American Capitalism because of their support for schools and healthcare, to how 60-percent of Americans favor issues like Medicaid Expansion and a minimum wage increase. When we were done, he scratched his chin in disbelief.

“I didn’t know Democrats felt that way.”

“Most of us do.” I replied.

Now, I doubt I convinced him to vote for Democrats, but I’ll bet you dollars to donuts he told his wife and friends what I said – because he took the time to listen. As a result, he discovered that my views on big issues were not all that different than his.

Fast forward to a couple weeks ago.

I’m knocking on doors in a Right Wing district outside Boise when an elderly woman answers the door. She’s a rock-solid Democrat, so I don’t have to convince her to vote for my candidate. I ask if she would be willing to put up a candidate yard sign next fall as we get closer to the election. She immediately became pensive and shook her head.

“I can’t. Not in this state. It’s too dangerous,” she said.

I’m not generally a sentimental person, but her response kind of broke my heart. Not because she wouldn’t take a yard sign, but because I understood where she was coming from. After all, Right Wing Party members terrorized the children of a County Commissioner not 15 minutes from where I live. Immigrants in Twin Falls lived in terror because of an incident that never happened a few years ago. In North Idaho, candidates get stalked by militia members affiliated with sitting state legislators. I once gathered signatures for an Education Initiative 20 feet away from a guy who had a gun on his hip.

How did we get here?

I tell these stories for a reason. We are getting closer to Primary Day, so you will likely get volunteers knocking on your doors advocating for candidates they support. I’ve spent countless column inches encouraging you to be kind and listen to the people – and their volunteers—who are running for public office. Be strong enough to think for yourselves and not how you’ve been ordered to think. As Americans and Idahoans, it is your duty to respect the Democratic process. That includes listening to – and questioning – the people who want to represent you at the local, state and federal level. You never know. You may find yourself scratching your chin at the end of the conversation and rethinking what you thought you knew about a person or party.

Don’t be the person who terrifies an elderly Idaho woman or Idaho children. Be the person who cracks open a Coors Banquet and learns something new about people you never expected.

Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.

