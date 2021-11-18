Inside Politics: The Anti-Capitalists are Coming for Your Jobs

Back in 2016 I literally walked across New York State via the Erie Canal. Buffalo to Albany (actually, it was Tonawanda to Waterford, but the song sounds better when you say “From Albany, to Buffalo.”). When I got near Rochester, I read a placard that noted that Monroe County (where the city of Rochester is located) became the Breadbasket of the entire state because of the Canal which connected the fledgling city to the Hudson River, New York City and the world. Once a rural outpost in the vast western region of the state, Rochester became America’s first Boom-town. Western New York farmers suddenly became prosperous because they could sell their goods to the entire country as well as every major commercial destination in Europe.

All because of infrastructure.

It was a Capitalist’s dream.

Once canals became obsolete, the U.S. government supported railroads, which opened up the West to commercial expansion. Idaho would not exist without the railroads. Wyatt Earp, the famous lawman of Kansas and Arizona fame, took railroad cars to North Idaho in search of gold. Decades later, the Union Pacific Railroad created a ski resort in South Central Idaho known as Sun Valley. The railroad’s mark on the Gem State can still be seen in Pocatello which was a major Western hub of commercial and civilian travel for decades.

All because of infrastructure.

If you have ever taken a family road trip in our great country, you have no doubt used the interstate highway system. It’s hard to imagine our highways are still a relatively new concept. They were first built in the 1950’s. Were it not for the interstate highway system, Idaho farmers would not be able to get their crops to market. Instead, thousands of Idaho families continue to fuel our state’s economy which is still significantly buoyed by agriculture and food services.

All because of infrastructure.

A couple weeks ago, Idaho Gov. Brad Little bragged about receiving a “AAA” credit rating from Fitch Ratings – as well he should. It is, according to Little, the highest credit rating a state can receive. I believe the rating is well earned. But, in the end, how much do we really care? If Idahoans remain poor, what difference does it make what our credit rating is? Shouldn’t we judge our leaders by how they invest our tax dollars, rather than how they don’t? Investing makes you rich. Credit ratings make you… available? The hundreds of millions of Americans who have prospered over the years from our infrastructure know the difference all too well.

Thanks to our Democratic-Capitalist House and Senate, billions of dollars in much needed infrastructure investments will be coming to Idaho. In addition to improving our rural roads and bridges, the dollars will also be used to improve broadband internet service – a huge deficiency in our state. The legislation will help open Idaho up for business and bring back Capitalism to a state that desperately needs it.

It’s a win for America and Idaho alike.

But don’t be complacent. The Anti-Capitalists are already moving to take this away from you. Leading the charge is our Anti-Prosperity Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin who is taking aim at actual Republicans who voted in favor of the bill. She’s speaking out against your roads, your bridges, and your livelihood. People like McGeachin hate infrastructure because they hate giving you the opportunity to prosper. As we speak, they are slowly trying to slip their hands into your pockets and take away a brighter future for you and your children. If we’re not careful, they may succeed.

Investing in this great country’s infrastructure is about as American as you can get. Unfortunately, there are anti-American forces in this state who are determined to chase you out of Idaho because they are afraid of your prosperity – not to mention the prosperity of your children. “Leaders” like McGeachin are only interested in making sure out-of-staters from California, Washington and Oregon are comfortable in our state. If you don’t like it, they are perfectly content with watching you leave.

Ironically, if you choose that path, there will be much better infrastructure to help you along the way. However, that same infrastructure can help get you to the polls and vote Idaho’s Anti-Capitalists out. Even they don’t have arms long enough to pick your pockets if they’re out of office.

Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.

