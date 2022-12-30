INSIDE POLITICS: Thank you, 2022. What's ahead in 2023?

Another year is in the books and, like most people, I like to reflect on the good and bad of the passing annual.

Given that I’m an optimist, I’ll limit this column to the good because, for my money, Idaho fared pretty well in 2022 — all things considered. Once again, the people spoke and forced a massive investment in our schools. And a surprising vote (at least to me) from one of Idaho’s congressmen helped ensure the freedom and liberty of thousands of Idahoans – and perhaps many more in the years to come.

The year 2022 is in the books, and so is some bit of progress for Idaho.

Capitalism comes roaring back in Idaho

Capitalism in Idaho took a big leap forward in 2022, when Idaho voters chose to put a massive education initiative from Reclaim Idaho on the ballot.

His hand forced, Gov. Brad Little called a special session to consider a $410 million education investment that passed with bipartisan support. The bill became law on Sept. 1. Teachers from around the state heralded the legislation, with one Pocatello educator telling Little via Idaho Education News: “Your proposed educational investments may change my mind about leaving.”

Incidentally, retaining Idaho teachers was one of the driving forces behind Reclaim Idaho’s education initiative. Hopefully, the new education investments signed by Little will achieve that very goal – and much more.

Life, liberty and the pursuit of marriage

The Respect for Marriage Act is the law of the land now, protecting gay and interracial marriage from a radicalized U.S. Supreme Court that threatened the rights of millions of Americans and thousands of Idahoans.

Predictably, both of Idaho’s U.S. senators voted against the bipartisan measure. Rep. Russ Fulcher did the same. But one Idaho congressman, Mike Simpson, held strong and voted for freedom and liberty.

This is significant to readers since his district covers the Magic Valley. I’ve yet to figure out whether Rep. Simpson is a Republican or a right-winger – his voting record is a bit of a jumble – but he voted like a real Republican on that issue. For that, we should all be grateful.

Idaho gets a seat at the table, sort of

While it’s not my party, Idaho has a seat at the majority table again, at least in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Unfortunately, Idaho is even more entrenched in the minority caucus room in the U.S. Senate for at least the next two years. Granted, the Republican majority in the House is razor-thin and there is no guarantee the caucus will hang together on issues both major and minor.

But, Reps. Simpson and Fulcher will at least be sitting in a seat of power again for the first time in four years. We should all be hopeful they can get things done for Idaho. Given the House GOP is already at war with itself, this may be wishful thinking, but at least we can think about it in the majority caucus room.

Property tax relief coming?

Right-wing Idaho state legislators raised your property taxes years ago and refuse to reverse course for families struggling to stay in their homes.

This negative spiral – which favors residents moving here from out of state – may get some much needed relief from an unlikely place – the real estate market.

Idaho’s housing market has been on fire for several years now, fueling the spike in property taxes. With the housing market cooling and home prices starting to fall, Idahoans may actually benefit in a small way from current economic conditions. No one likes to see their home values fall, but given the property tax burden your elected leaders created, any relief is welcome.

We’ll have to wait until 2023 to see just how much.

Finally, I am grateful to be spending my 16th year in Idaho — and I hope to spend at least another 16 more. Having met thousands of Idahoans all over this great state, I can’t think of a better place to be. Idaho isn’t perfect, but then again, neither are we. There are certainly worse places to spend a year.

Once you’re done reflecting on 2022, take at least a few moments to dream on 2023.

Where will your next year go?