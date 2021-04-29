Inside Politics: Tax the Rich? Idahoans Don’t Care.

Last year Reclaim Idaho launched the “Invest in Idaho” education voter initiative which would have provided hundreds of millions of dollars for Idaho’s public schools, stabilized property taxes around Idaho, and helped bring Capitalism back to the Gem State. While the Pandemic brought signature-gathering operations to a halt, volunteers collected tens of thousands of signatures before door-to-door contacts became untenable.

To pay for the measure, Reclaim Idaho proposed modest tax increases on incomes over $250,000 for individuals, over $500,000 for couples, and a return to the old corporate income tax back when we actually invested in education. Mind you, the tax increases would only apply to incomes over the amounts mentioned above. In other words, an individual making $250,000 would see no new taxes. If that same individual made $251,000, they would see increased taxes on the extra $1,000.

I played a big part in shaping the message for the campaign and, intuitively, figured the “tax” element of the initiative would be the hardest sell. As a former lifetime Republican, I knew Right Wing Party members would balk at the very mention of the word. I literally did a seven-minute TV interview about the initiative without ever using the word “tax” – much to the consternation of the interviewer.