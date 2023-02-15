What’s it going to take? Seriously.

What’s it going to take for you to vote in Idaho state legislators who actually care about Idahoans? I’m really at a loss. If my local state legislator came over to my house every day and kicked me in the groin, I would not vote for him to continue kicking me in the groin for another two years.

So, why are you?

I ask this question because one of your Radical Right-Wing state legislators is trying to take away health care from 145,000 Idahoans. That’s around 7% of the population. What’s worse, the guy trying to do this is the chairman of the House Health and Welfare Committee! Seriously. One of the people in charge of the health and welfare of every Idaho citizen is trying to take away health care from you.

The irony is too obvious for me to even make a quip.

The issue at hand revolves around House Bill 123, which would repeal Medicaid expansion in Idaho. The guy trying to take your health care away is Rep. John Vander Woude. He’s doing this even though his own committee recommended the program stay intact.

Makes sense, right?

After all, Medicaid expansion got more votes in 2018 than Gov. Brad Little. It got a higher percentage of the vote than Donald Trump did in 2016. Tens of thousands of your friends and neighbors in southern Idaho are receiving high quality health care because of your vote.

You, the voters of Idaho, are responsible for Idaho’s greatest legislative achievement in a generation. And now John Vander Woude wants to kick you in the groin and demand you say, “Thank you, may I have another.”

The impetus behind Vander Woude’s anti-health care bill involves “new information” he’s received about the Medicaid expansion program. Having volunteered in the legislature, I can tell you that whenever a state legislator tells you they’ve received “new information,” you should immediately roll your eyes.

Vander Woude reminds me of my recently departed uncle who was constantly getting “new information” about which horse to bet on at the track.

The difference is my uncle would lose a couple of bucks on a race. Your family, friends and neighbors could literally lose their lives because of John Vander Woude’s “new information” about Idaho’s Medicaid expansion program. We should never confuse health care with the Daily Racing Form.

And yet, you keep electing these people.

As of this writing, House Bill 123 is simply a proposal. However, the House Health and Welfare Committee is stocked with southern Idaho legislators who may or may not care about your family’s health care issues.

Reps. Marco Adam Erickson (R-Idaho Falls), Chenele Dixon (R-Kimberly), Josh Wheeler (R-Ammon) and Nate Roberts (D-Pocatello) will all have votes on this issue. If you care about your vote — not to mention your family, friends and neighbors — I strongly recommend you contact these people and tell them to launch John Vander Woude’s proposal into the sun. Gambling with your fellow Idahoan’s health care is not just reckless. It’s cruel.

Full disclosure. I played a small role in getting Medicaid expansion passed in Idaho and I volunteered for John Vander Woude’s opponent last election cycle. I did so, in part, because I knew he’d continue to raise your taxes while trying to take away your health care. Turns out I was right.

What will it take for you to stop electing people like John Vander Woude? An Idahoan who doesn’t seem to like Idahoans very much. Are you willing to gamble with your life? Perhaps the lives of your family, friends and neighbors?

Not me. But then again, I’m not privy to the “new information” that says quality health care for Idahoans is a bad thing.

Chalk me up as “pro-life” for working Idaho families. If only John Vander Woude felt the same.