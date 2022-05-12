Inside Politics: Supreme Snitches Soil SCOTUS

Last week, someone leaked a draft opinion by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito in which the High Court is, apparently, prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade a half-century after it granted American women the right to have provenance over their own bodies. The draft opinion, should it stand, will ignore the feelings of the vast majority of Americans – right and left – who believe Roe v. Wade and related cases should remain the law of the land. It will chase women and young people out of Idaho, and – potentially—put your jobs and your security in jeopardy. Right-wing states like Idaho will no doubt become weaker and poorer because of this decision.

Yet, the thing that disappointed me the most was that it was leaked in the first place.

The speculation as to who leaked the draft opinion is running rampant. From what I can tell, the majority of speculators lay the blame on a law clerk. I tend to agree with that supposition. Having clerked for a federal judge here in Idaho, I understand the access they have to judges and their opinions.

That’s why I am supremely disappointed in whoever leaked the draft opinion.

As a law clerk for a federal judge, you are accountable to various ethical and judicial codes and statutes that govern your life during and beyond your clerkship. Essentially, your judge is your client. You are strictly prohibited from discussing interactions you have with your judge about a judicial opinion during the time of your employment. This goes not only for clerks, but also assistants and secretaries. Violations can result in your termination or disbarment or both. These obligations even extend beyond your clerkship. To this day, I am prohibited from disclosing discussions I’ve had with my judge about opinions that were issued years ago.

That’s how it should be.

The reason behind these prohibitions should be evident. Leaking a draft decision can substantially increase or decrease the bargaining power one party to the suit has over the other to negotiate a settlement. Furthermore, in big cases like the one at hand, it can incite undue public and private pressure on the judge making the decision. Furthermore, if a judge can’t trust the people in their chambers, that stifles the free-flow of ideas, debate and analysis a judge counts on from his or her clerks and assistants. How an opinion gets crafted can be complex at times. A judge may decide to make an opinion more or less detailed depending on it’s import. Paragraphs worth of reasoning and analysis can be added or deleted based on discussions held within chambers. Finally, judges sometimes change their minds as a result of those debates within chambers. By law, none of that process is made public and that’s how it should be. Judges hire clerks and staff for their talent, but above all, they hire people they feel they can trust. Without trust, the entire process breaks down.

Just like it did last week at the U.S. Supreme Court.

Overturning Roe v. Wade is a monumental decision that will, no doubt, negatively affect Idaho and our country. But, to whoever leaked this (potentially) ground-breaking opinion, shame on you.

You have violated your oath to this country and your profession. Perhaps you thought the leak would change national opinion, or more to the point, the opinion of a decisive U.S. Supreme Court Justice. I doubt you’re right about that. Having clerked for a federal judge, I know they don’t sway from their decisions easily no matter what the public pressure is. Indeed, they are duty-bound to reach judicial opinions fairly and honestly without consideration of public opinion.

Breaking your oath to this country is not noble. It’s cowardly. I would say that I’m proud that I fulfilled my ethical duties to my judge in that regard, but it’s not something you’re supposed to feel pride over. It’s just what you do. That’s how oaths work.

You’re not brave. You’re un-American. Shame on you.

Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.

