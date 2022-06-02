Inside Politics: Student loan forgiveness and capitalism

The issue of student loan forgiveness is bubbling back to the surface of the national news cycle. This is not surprising given that midterm elections are right around the corner. It would be somewhat craven to assert Democrats are bringing the issue back up to win favor with voters in November. To be fair, this issue has been hanging around the national scene since at least 2015 and the Biden Administration has been considering some kind of forgiveness program since the President took office.

Together with the issue come the complaints about student loan forgiveness. As a former lifetime Republican, I do believe there are reasonable fiscal and, perhaps, moral arguments to made about why student loan forgiveness should be limited and tightly tailored to those who need it most. I would also favor a program in which loan forgiveness is more generous toward certain degrees or certificates such as career-technical students (mechanics, electricians, etc.), teachers, engineers, medical professionals and the like. Call me old-fashioned, but I’m not too eager to spend tax dollars forgiving student loans for NYU art history majors.

However, one of the most “popular” arguments against student loan forgiveness is also the most petty and short-sighted one. It’s the classic, “I had to pay off my loans so everyone else should too” rebuttal. This is similar to the argument my 6-year-old nephew makes when he refuses to go to bed because his 11-year-old brother gets to stay up a half-hour later.

For the record, I came to Idaho in 2006 with about $47,000 in student loan debt which I paid off in full a few years later. I had no opportunity for student loan forgiveness then, and I won’t have any in the future since the debt is gone. That being said, I have no problem with current student loan borrowers receiving some kind of relief. Just because I didn’t benefit from it doesn’t mean others shouldn’t.

By definition, “progress” in whatever form it takes, benefits the current generation in ways the rest of us missed out on. For instance, I’ve never benefitted from Obamacare or Medicaid Expansion. When I was in college and without health insurance, I couldn’t be on my parents’ healthcare plan or apply for Medicaid. Today’s young men and women can stay on their parents’ plan until they’re 26-years-old or purchase a plan under the Affordable Care Act. Many of our grandparents did not have access to Medicare. Are you suggesting we take that benefit away from the millions of Americans who receive healthcare under the program? Even the ones who take out more from Medicare than they put in? How about Social Security?

And don’t get me started on the Right-Wingers who clamored for “handouts” during the financial crisis to help save their homes (I saw hundreds of those people in bankruptcy). Many of those folks managed to discharge their mortgage debt and get out from under it. Student loan borrowers do not have the same luxury as student loans are almost never discharged through the bankruptcy process.

The average student loan debt for Idaho’s 218,000 borrowers is somewhere around $33,000 according to various web sites that track the numbers. That amounts to $7.2 billion in total student loan debt in Idaho. The entire Higher Education Budget for the Gem State this year is less than $650 million. Half of those borrowers are under the age of 35, which means more than 100,000 “older” Idahoans are on the hook for student loan debt. While Idaho’s average student loan debt is lower than the national average, we also have one of the lowest income rates in the country. In other words, $33,000 is big chunk of change. Some sort of student forgiveness would bring much-needed relief to thousands of Idaho’s working families who struggle not only under the weight of student loan debt, but sky-rocketing property taxes and a state government that favors Californians over Idahoans.

In my opinion, a responsible and narrowly tailored student loan forgiveness program is an investment in our kids and families. It’s not a handout. However, if you feel otherwise, don’t be a hypocrite about it. All of us have missed out on opportunities that now benefit the younger generations.

That’s how progress works. That’s how it should be.

Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.

