Inside Politics: Stop the Right Wing Party from Stealing your Vote

Former Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill was famous for saying that “all politics is local.” And he’s right. While national and state politics takes up virtually all of the ink, video and mega-bytes in our daily news, the most profound – and positive effect – government has had in my life over the last several years came from the city. This past summer, crews fixed my crumbling sidewalks. Just last year, the city put in a walking path near my home and crossing lights across a busy street which makes it easier for me and many others to walk to the grocery store. And, several years ago, the city put up stop signs all throughout my neighborhood which was a welcome change to the uncontrolled intersections that made driving around town annoying and dangerous. Say what you will about government “not working” – my local government has made a positive impact in my life and the lives of my neighbors over the past few years.

The fact that local government has the greatest impact on our lives makes sense. After all, it’s literally the government closest to us. The vast majority of our votes are for local officials and local issues. Whether it’s the mayor, city council, county commissioner, school board, bond votes, the local people and issues we vote on are bound to have the greatest impact on our family’s life. Often-times, our local officials are all housed in the same building.

So, why does the Right Wing Party want to take away our votes for local officials?

The latest Right Wing Party attempt to steal our local votes has to do with the Biden Administration’s plan to require Covid-19 vaccines for just about every American. Currently, thousands of Idahoans are being hospitalized and hundreds dying every day. Nearly 100-percent of the victims are unvaccinated. The Biden plan would affect an estimated 100 million people nationwide. Local governments that refuse to go along with the federal mandate will likely face penalties, along with certain employers and healthcare workers.

Now, I’m not going to waste my time opining on whether this is a good idea or not. I’ll leave that to you. However, the Right Wing Party is calling for a special session of the State Legislature ahead of January 2022 to consider passing laws that would fine and even jail local officials who help implement the federal plan. In addition, the Right Wing Party is proposing Anti-Capitalism measures to prevent private businesses from requiring vaccines for their employees. As of this writing, the special session is still in limbo, but it’s entirely possible that by the end of 2021, they will have stolen your votes for your local officials.

I don’t know about you, but when I vote for someone, I expect them to work as hard as they can to do their job well. If they don’t, I vote for someone else the next time around. Pretty simple. Regardless, I vote for the person to do their job. I didn’t vote for some authoritarian regime at the state level to butt their nose into our local business. As noted above, we all cast more votes for local officials than for state or federal. If my local government wants to challenge the federal mandates, then fine. Whether local voters agree with that decision or not will come out in the next election. Making local decisions on local issues does not include the state putting the mayor, city council or other local officials between a criminal rock and a hard place that could get hard-working civil servants arrested.

If you value local control of your towns and cities – as Idaho Democrats, Republicans and Independents do – then tell your Right Wing Party state officials to stay out of our business. We can handle our local affairs just fine without them. And while you’re at it, use your vote at the state level to prevent them from stealing your local vote in the future.

Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.

