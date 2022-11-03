Inside Politics: Stop stealing yard signs, people

I was on the Nextdoor app last week trying to find a contractor to repair the walkway to my porch when I stumbled upon a discussion about political yard signs.

A Right Wing Party voter was complaining about people stealing signs for candidates running as Republicans in her neighborhood. She went so far as to suggest like-minded neighbors set up a nighttime surveillance operation to catch the culprit(s). Democrats on the feed quickly chimed in, noting that signs for Democratic candidates were being stolen in their neighborhoods (I can personally attest that the latter is true). The “discussion” about disappearing yard signs went on forever, taking up what must have been, collectively, a couple of hours of reading, replying, “meme”-ing, more reading and more replying. I gave up after about ten minutes and called a guy who had responded to my walkway issue.

The stealing of political yard signs is a biannual event here in Idaho, not to mention the rest of the country. Which party is more guilty than the other, I have no idea. As far as I know, Idaho law enforcement does not track yard sign thefts by party. If they do, I’m disappointed as a taxpayer because they must have better things to do. Either way, if you are frustrated with people stealing your yard signs, I have a solution.

Shut up and volunteer.

I’m trying to sell a coffee table on Nextdoor and I don’t need your nonsense mucking up my feed.

There are numerous reasons why stealing yard signs, or getting upset about it, is a lose-lose all around.

First, and most importantly, it’s illegal. Theft, destruction of property and trespassing are all against the law in Idaho. If caught and prosecuted to the full extent of the law, you could potentially do jail time and pay a fine. That being said, I’m aware of exactly one prosecution involving theft of campaign materials and the perpetrator – a candidate – won his race handily. Police and prosecutors have better things to do with their time. While campaigns are well within their rights to report such thefts, in the end, they don’t add up to much. You are better off joining the campaign rather than getting all bent out of shape.

Second, stealing yard signs is not an effective way to thwart a rival campaign. Studies vary as to how effective yard signs are in deciding races, but even the most optimistic analysis suggests yard signs can make a 1 to 2-percent difference in a race – so long as you have a lot of yard signs strategically placed around the district. Stealing a handful of signs out of your neighborhood is not likely to have any effect on the race. Furthermore, you’re only going to motivate the rival campaign and their supporters, while casting your candidate in a bad light. Neighbors talk.

Finally, when you add up the time it takes to (1) get ticked off about yard signs in your neighborhood (2) actually plan and execute the theft and (3) dispose of the signs without getting caught, you could have put in a half-hour or more of phone-banking or door-knocking for your candidate. Same goes for the opposite. Instead of complaining about someone stealing your yard sign, call the campaign and offer to volunteer. If you really want to get revenge on the person who stole your sign, there’s no better way than joining the cause and spreading the word about your candidate.

I worked the graveyard shift for two years when I produced a morning show in Cincinnati many years ago, and I have no intention of going back to that. If you want to set up an overnight recon operation to catch a yard sign thief in the act, be my guest. Just know the time you dedicate to such an endeavor is doing absolutely nothing to get your candidate elected. I have railed in the past about political “activists” feeling too good about themselves for attending a rally while eschewing the real work that actually helps candidates win. Spending time stealing yard signs, or getting all mad about people stealing yard signs, is time you could spend making a difference.

Stop stealing and/or complaining and get involved. Speaking with voters face-to-face (or voice-to-voice) is way more effective in getting votes for your candidate than fretting over yard signs. The good news is, you still have time before Election Day.

So, please, volunteer or shut up. I have a coffee table to sell.