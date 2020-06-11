Inside Politics: Stop Standing Around and Get Involved

By now you’ve seen the video of the 75-year-old man in Buffalo being shoved to the ground by local police during a protest in that city. The video is striking not only because Buffalo P.D. apparently thought a senior citizen was a physical threat to public safety, but because when one officer knelt down to try and help the man who was bleeding from his ears, a fellow officer whisked him along, leaving the victim to fend for himself with a major head injury.
I first became aware of the man’s name when an old classmate of mine who works for CNN texted me to ask if I was related. I did a quick search and found the man had been identified as Martin Gugino. Having grown up about an hour from there, my family has known about the Buffalo Guginos for years. We are not directly related. I relayed this information to my CNN friend, but was quickly contacted by several other people who wanted to know the same thing. The name “Gugino” is not a common one (a cursory public records search indicates there are two of us in Idaho), so I understood why they were inquiring.
I looked more into Martin’s story and he reportedly is a longtime political activist. This is something he and I have in common. At the same time, I read and watched stories about vigils around the country – including Idaho – where thousands of people gathered, marched and stood in support of reforming police departments in the wake of the George Floyd murder in Minneapolis. Boise’s vigil drew about 5,000 people last week.
Reports show the peaceful protests are moving the needle on reform. Several cities are outlawing choke-holds and other police tactics. States and the federal government (including the GOP) are rolling out their own legislation to address what a majority of Americans see as a systemic problem affecting black and brown communities. More than 70-percent of Americans support the protests.
While the vigils/marches/peaceful protests are helping get the ball rolling on reform, I will pose a question to all of those involved: What are you prepared to do next?
The demonstrations will eventually subside. They always do. The immediate gains noted above are positive, but you will never get the long-term solutions you seek without electing leaders and supporting organizations that will take the long-term steps needed to achieve reform.
For starters, any of you attending rallies who are eligible, but not registered, to vote — please stop. Take the time you have set aside to attend the next protest and use it to register. Heck, do it now. You can register online in Idaho. It is the most fundamental and important thing you can do if you really want long-term change.
For those protesters who are registered to vote, but spend hours every week expressing outrage on social media — please stop. You are only benefitting Facebook and Twitter shareholders who, I’m guessing, don’t generally experience a lot of racism, bigotry or violence in this country. There are plenty of worthy campaigns, causes and organizations that could use an hour per week of volunteer time. If you want to effect long-term reforms, you won’t do it in 280 characters.
Finally, for those volunteers who already donate their precious time to good causes, challenge yourself to squeeze an extra hour per week for your candidate/issue/organization. Or, take your existing volunteer time to the next level and seek out greater responsibilities within the campaign.
Finding long-term solutions to challenging problems is never easy and it’s almost never exciting. Being part of a march or rally can be invigorating, but substantive change comes one phone call, one door-knock and one stuffed envelope at a time. To use a football analogy, long-term reform never comes on a 75-yard touchdown pass. It’s a series of 4-yard runs off-tackle behind a stout offensive line. Teams that win consistently perfect these fundamentals no matter how arduous they can be.
Martin Gugino was moving on an issue he believed in before he was suddenly and violently struck down. Standing around never changed anything. Taking action and getting involved is the only way to move the needle toward real results.
You will be surprised how modest efforts can lead to major gains.
Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.
