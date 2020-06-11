Inside Politics: Stop Standing Around and Get Involved

Reports show the peaceful protests are moving the needle on reform. Several cities are outlawing choke-holds and other police tactics. States and the federal government (including the GOP) are rolling out their own legislation to address what a majority of Americans see as a systemic problem affecting black and brown communities. More than 70-percent of Americans support the protests.

While the vigils/marches/peaceful protests are helping get the ball rolling on reform, I will pose a question to all of those involved: What are you prepared to do next?

The demonstrations will eventually subside. They always do. The immediate gains noted above are positive, but you will never get the long-term solutions you seek without electing leaders and supporting organizations that will take the long-term steps needed to achieve reform.

For starters, any of you attending rallies who are eligible, but not registered, to vote — please stop. Take the time you have set aside to attend the next protest and use it to register. Heck, do it now. You can register online in Idaho. It is the most fundamental and important thing you can do if you really want long-term change.