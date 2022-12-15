Inside Politics: Stop bringing guns to airports

“Snakes on a Plane” may be one of the most preposterous titles, and premises, to a movie in recent memory.

For those who didn’t see the film, an assassin on board a plane tries to kill a trial witness by releasing a crate-full of poisonous snakes during a flight. I won’t spoil the ending because I haven’t seen it, but there you go.

Even more preposterous than snakes on a plane is the growing number of Americans who are trying to bring loaded guns onto commercial aircrafts. Seriously.

Airport security guards have flagged more than 5,800 passengers this year. We are on pace to break last year’s record of 5,972 – or about 17 guns per day. Of the guns flagged so far this year, almost 90% have been loaded!

Idaho travelers are part of the problem. Last year, security officials discovered a record 40 undeclared firearms in Idaho airports. As of June 2022, 21 firearms had been flagged at the Boise Airport alone, so it’s safe to predict this will be another record year for passengers coming to Idaho airports locked and loaded.

In case you’re wondering, it is seriously illegal to bring guns into an airport, let alone onto a plane, unless you declare them, store them and disarm them pursuant to federal and state law. I think there are obvious reasons for that.

However, what seems utterly preposterous about this whole trend is the reason passengers give when they are caught with an undeclared and loaded firearm: “I forgot.”

That is, by far, the No. 1 excuse. Now, it’s entirely possible that explanation is BS, and it probably is for most. However, statistically speaking, some of those people may actually have forgotten they had a loaded gun in their luggage or carry-on bags. That leads me to ask at least two questions.

Where the hell are you traveling?

I have flown all over this great country of ours. Last year alone, I visited every Major League Baseball park in America, which means I’ve visited pretty much every major city in the United States.

Not once have I ever felt like my life was in danger. Last year, the most dangerous situation I was in involved was chasing down stray cattle on an ATV in middle-of-nowhere Montana, but I managed to wrangle the cows without firing a shot.

For those Idahoans who are intentionally trying to bring loaded guns onto a plane, maybe you should consider traveling to cities where you feel safer.

While I don’t really have issues with guns or gun owners (I used to own one myself), I have no interest in a stray bullet going off in a plane while we’re at 30,000 feet. I’m not an aerodynamics expert, but I’m guessing that would be a bad thing for everyone involved. If you’re one of those people, do us all a favor and drive to your destination.

How do you forget you have a gun?

As noted above, I’m an experienced traveler.

Not only have I crisscrossed this country innumerable times, I’ve literally flown around the world. Needless to say, I know my way around luggage. Even when I owned a gun, I never stored it in my suitcase, or utility bag, or any other bag I would casually bring onto a plane.

I think I’d notice a loaded firearm in the same bag I use to store my toothbrush or my socks. Again, if you struggle to identify the loaded gun among your luggage before you catch a ride to the airport, do us all a favor and drive to your destination.

I will be travelling to Delaware via Minneapolis and Philadelphia at Christmas. I have been to both airports and all of those states many times in my life. I can assure you, they’re perfectly safe. So, please, for everyone’s sake, leave your loaded guns at home before you go to the airport.

Snakes on a plane may sound preposterous, but thinking you’ll do anyone any good with a loaded gun on a plane this holiday season is downright stupid.