Inside Politics: State of the State 2021: The Good, the Bad and the Dog Whistles

The Bad: No Vaccine Distribution Plan

Little spent the bulk of his speech talking about the challenges Idaho faces from the Pandemic which was spot on. As of this writing, Idaho has the 11th highest Covid-19 infection rate per 100,000. Little lauded the efforts of healthcare workers, teachers and parents. However, he spent exactly zero seconds talking about Idaho’s plan to distribute the vaccine. This is a critical omission. You can have the greatest vaccine in the world, but if you can’t distribute it, then who cares? The Federal Government’s fumbling of the vaccine distribution thus far has been widely reported. They’ve made it clear that state and local governments will be responsible for getting shots into Americans’ arms. The fact that Little spent no time outlining a plan to efficiently distribute the vaccine in the months ahead was as dispiriting as it was incompetent.