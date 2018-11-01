As a retired scientist, I strive to shape my political outlook and opinionating around logical analysis of hard data. By that, I mean verifiable historical facts and cold hard numbers. The violence, tragedy, catastrophe and heartbreak dominating our news in recent weeks will undoubtedly affect how each of us approaches our voting decisions. For that reason, I’ll wax a bit more philosophical.
Op-eds are by their nature “opinions.” Opinions shape and are shaped by a variety of influences, good and bad, valid and invalid. Facts, events, personal value systems (of all kinds), personalities and emotions color and bind all these inputs into what ultimately emerge as our political perspectives. I believe that those who share opinions in public forums need to be honest, sincere, respectful, courageous and grounded in sound data and facts.
I also believe that the vast majority of people in America are good people. Most would, on any given day, risk their safety and wellbeing to help even strangers in dire circumstances when those situations are a reality before their eyes and not merely an abstract hypothetical. Of course, distance and personal comfort can and does diminish empathy and humanitarian fervor.
I am highly suspicious of pundits and politicians that are habitually dishonest, glibly insincere, routinely disrespectful of humans, laws and fundamental institutions, identifiably cowardly, fond of bullying and name-calling, ignorant of data and unfamiliar with facts (perhaps willfully) and utterly unconcerned, or even proud of such faults. In my opinion, voters should also be suspicious of such pundits and politicians.
I would also opine that voters should be equally or perhaps even more suspicious of opportunistic enablers of such politicians.
Yet, here is the dilemma we deal with as voters: Seldom can we choose between complete perfection vs. total imperfection. We inevitably must choose among varying degrees of both.
Sometimes that choice is forced upon us without adequate exposure to the real nature of a candidate’s character, motives, modus operandi, objectives or accumulated track record in the arena of public service. Often we get second or third or multiple subsequent opportunities to evaluate a politician’s track record of their own performance as well as regarding efforts they enable or obstruct. When we do make these evaluations, that evidence should weigh heavily on our next opportunity to decide whether to vote for that incumbent vs. his/her opponent.
The same is true for a political party that has come to power or that has been in power for a prolonged period of time. In some cases, it can be a party that has had a virtual lock on control of every aspect of governance for many years, or even decades. If that party has uplifted the circumstances of its state during its decades of control, it deserves to be rewarded. If, by contrast, the state has stagnated or even declined in the critical measures of societal success, its citizens really ought to look elsewhere for future governance.
Objective evaluations require us to rise above slogans or party self-branding and remember that just because one politician or one party has coined them, does not certify that they represent fact. The same applies to labels and aspersions used to discredit opposing parties. One of the great disappointments of modern American politics is that, too often, slogans are crutches for the absence of real ideas or simply camouflage a completely opposite reality. Furthermore, opposition-labeling may simply be projection or blatant disinformation.
It’s my hope that readers (voters) will be energized this week to follow the better angels of their nature. Idaho and America urgently need to focus on the consistent optimism and collective goodwill that has historically raised America’s circumstances to the envy of the world. A self-assessment of rampant victimization at every level of American society or in every thread of our international involvements is belied by our relative prosperity and security on the world stage since World War II, even through recent episodes of economic oscillations and international confrontations. Because we are Americans, it is in our genes to always endeavor to improve our circumstances and our prospects.
History has taught us that working together and finding common ground to solve problems inevitably leads us forward. It is our adversaries that benefit when we allow politicians to spew lies, disharmony and hate as a catalyst to achieving office and wielding power. Idahoans and Americans all do better when we and our elected officials all collaborate to find ways to all do better together.
Affordable access to health care and housing, livable wages, improved education, preservation of public lands, stewardship of our environment and resources, guaranteeing unfettered voting rights uncompromised by gerrymandering, absolute transparency of government processes and disclosure of conflicts of interest, plus elimination of all forms of discrimination whether based on gender identity, race, religion, ethnicity, age, disability, national origin or party affiliation are all at stake in this year’s mid-term election.
In Twin Falls early in-person voting will continue Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Twin Falls County offices located at 630 Addison Ave. W. Polls are open in Idaho Tuesday, November 6 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Your polling place can be located via this link https://apps.idahovotes.gov/YourPollingPlace/WhereDoIVote.aspx
To register and vote the same day at your polling place you must bring two forms of photo I.D. See this link for details https://sos.idaho.gov/elect/clerk/Manuals/EDR2_ElectionDayRegistrationManual.pdf
Please exercise your precious right to vote.
