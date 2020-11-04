Inside Politics: Some divisions go beyond politics

That leads us to the 2020 Election. I made hundreds of calls all around Idaho in two time zones and knocked on hundreds of doors for state and local candidates. As you can imagine, most people were pretty set in their ways. Like I said, we’re a divided nation. However, one door I knocked on exposed an even deeper division in this country that goes back generations.

On the Sunday before the election, I went out door-knocking and arrived at my first house. I rang the bell and waited for someone to answer. After a few seconds I heard the garage door open, so I walked out to the driveway. Mind you, I carried hand-sanitizer, I kept my distance at the doors and I always wore a mask. Specifically, I wore a Buffalo Bills mask my parents sent me earlier this year. As the garage door rose, it revealed a man about my age in what appeared to be a brand-new Miami Dolphins shirt. Keep in mind, the Bills won that day and were two games ahead of the Dolphins in the AFC East.