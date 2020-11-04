Inside Politics: Some divisions go beyond politics

As of this writing, the White House and Senate are toss-ups. The House will remain in Democratic hands, but not by as much as 2018. Idaho’s statehouse is even more right-wing than it was just a couple years ago. Much ink will be spilled about the 2020 Election that is far more authoritative than what I have to offer, so I will try to offer some humor. We are still a nation divided politically. But, believe it or not, some divisions go beyond even politics.
A little context is in order.
First, I am a lifetime Buffalo Bills fan. My family held season tickets for about 20 years. For fans of my age, the Miami Dolphins are the Bills’ most hated rival. We can’t stand each other. Whenever the Dolphins roll into Buffalo, the mantra is “Squish the Fish.” I know that sounds childish, but if you can come up with a word that rhymes with “dolphin” let me know.
Second, I have been a full-time Idaho political volunteer for the last four years. I have engaged with, literally, thousands of Idaho voters all over the state either in person or on the phone. Some of you may know my name from spots on Bill Colley’s radio show. By sheer repetition, I have developed a “gift of gab” in the political arena. As noted in a previous column, I once convinced a guy with tinfoil on his hat to sign an education initiative I was stumping for. When it counts, I can talk.
That leads us to the 2020 Election. I made hundreds of calls all around Idaho in two time zones and knocked on hundreds of doors for state and local candidates. As you can imagine, most people were pretty set in their ways. Like I said, we’re a divided nation. However, one door I knocked on exposed an even deeper division in this country that goes back generations.
On the Sunday before the election, I went out door-knocking and arrived at my first house. I rang the bell and waited for someone to answer. After a few seconds I heard the garage door open, so I walked out to the driveway. Mind you, I carried hand-sanitizer, I kept my distance at the doors and I always wore a mask. Specifically, I wore a Buffalo Bills mask my parents sent me earlier this year. As the garage door rose, it revealed a man about my age in what appeared to be a brand-new Miami Dolphins shirt. Keep in mind, the Bills won that day and were two games ahead of the Dolphins in the AFC East.
Normally, I would go right into my pitch. Instead, silence. We sized each other up for a few seconds before I finally said, "So, you're a Dolphins fan..." He smirked, eyeing my Bills mask, and replied, "Dude, seriously? Sorry, I'm not interested." He then closed the garage door. Normally, I would have had something to say to keep him engaged before the door shut, but all I could think was, "Yeah, that's about right." I turned and walked on to the next door without saying a word.
The irony of this encounter is the guy likely voted for the candidates I was stumping for.
As I walked away my mind wandered, just for a moment, to tail-gates and chicken wings and footballs being hurled through snow-storms. It was a nice reminder of a time when rivalries were not so high-stakes.
Democrats and right-wingers may not get along in the political arena. However, try to imagine a time when your allegiances on Sunday were more meaningful than how you voted on Tuesday. Given the political climate gripping the country, we’d all be better off.
Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.
