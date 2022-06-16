Inside Politics: Serve your party and your state

The Idaho Democratic Party Convention takes place this coming weekend in downtown Boise, and honestly, I could not be any less interested in attending. The Convention used to take place in Caldwell, about 30 minutes from Boise, which was a good chance for Boise’s latte liberals to get out of their comfort zone and attend an event in a city where Idaho Democrats wage an uphill battle to flip seats in the state legislature. Now, instead, Idaho Democrats are holding their Convention within a mile of the most vocal, yet least effective, Democrats in the state.

I have great respect for the people who organize the convention as well as those who attend. Especially those who travel hundreds of miles to be part of the Democratic process. Whether you are a Democrat or not, those people deserve our admiration for their dedication to party, state and country.

That being said, downtown Boise is just about the safest space for Democrats in our great state. I get it. Putting the Convention within walking distance of the greatest concentration of Democrats in Idaho makes sense from a business point of view. But, from a winning point of view, Idaho Democratic Party leadership ought to demand more from their base of supporters. More to the point, Idaho Democratic supporters ought to demand more of themselves. If you value opportunity, prosperity and security in our great state, then you’re an Idaho Democrat whether you realize it or not. You’re better off knocking on doors in flippable districts than spending a weekend in downtown Boise arguing over national issues.

I’ve attended one Idaho Democratic Party Convention in my life and I was not impressed. One of the kickoff speakers laid out the ground rules for curse words. Anyone caught cursing had to pay into the “swear jar” which went toward defraying the costs of chips and water. The point of the obviously goofy message was to remind speakers to be civil. Instead, this innocuous reminder turned into a 20-minute debate about “haves” and “have-nots.” The idea being that those who could afford it could curse all they wanted to, while those who didn’t have the money had to hold their tongue. It was the stupidest debate I’d ever heard. I haven’t been back to an Idaho Democratic Convention since.

I have no doubt this weekend’s Convention will address the white supremacist arrests in Coeur d’Alene, the pending anti-abortion decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, and all of the other anti-Idaho decisions your state lawmakers are supporting. These are important discussions worth talking about in order to arrive at a coherent and pro-Idaho platform.

Unfortunately, I fear there will be little talk about the need for Idahoans to elect state legislators who believe in opportunity, prosperity and security for our families. Like I said, if you believe in those values, you’re an Idaho Democrat whether you realize it or not. More to the point, I fear there will be no message about service, volunteerism or work ethic in getting more Democrats elected to statewide office.

That’s why I’ll be knocking on doors in Caldwell for a candidate while Democrats argue over the swear jar.

If you are a real Idahoan who values prosperity for Idahoans, I encourage you to skip the Idaho Democratic Convention and volunteer for a campaign instead. Your time will be better spent knocking on doors, making phone calls or doing anything you can to flip seats in our great state. We have a Right-Wing Party intent on keeping working Idahoans poor so they can either control their vote or convince them it’s not worth voting in the first place.

Getting Idaho on the right path will not be easy. Then again, nothing worth fighting for comes easily. I for one will be knocking on doors this weekend to help elect an Idaho Democrat over a White Supremacist. I figure that’s the least I owe to the cause.

I’m hoping you will feel the same way.

Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0