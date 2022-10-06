Inside Politics: Securing Idaho’s healthcare future

When you’ve knocked on as many doors in Idaho as I have – whether for candidates or causes – you start to learn things about people, in a general sense, the average resident might not notice. You get a sense of their values, their temperament and their fears pretty quickly. For instance, I can tell within a few seconds of someone opening the door whether they will engage with me or not. Their body language and facial expressions give it away every time. Sometimes I’ll pause intentionally just to let them say, “I’m not interested,” so we both can move on.

However, one pattern I didn’t notice until this year has nothing to do with the person’s mannerisms or attitude. It’s a sound you hear just before they open the door. Namely, the sound of a deadbolt unlocking. When I hear that sound, I automatically know this person is going to be a hard sell when it comes to convincing them to vote for an Idaho Democrat – or any Democrat for that matter.

Keep in mind, I knock doors in the light of day – early evenings on weekdays and late morning/afternoon on weekends. As I’ve noted several times in this space, I only knock in Idaho’s purple or red legislative districts. I have knocked in Democratic strongholds occasionally, but what I’ve noticed about those areas is far fewer people lock their doors in the middle of the day. The further away I get from Democratic districts, the more I seem to hear that click and thud of the deadbolt unlocking.

Obviously, these are mere observations. I’m not aware of any studies that measure Right-Wing-to-deadbolt tendencies, but it’s interesting. Of course, the more I thought about it, the more it makes sense. Studies of conservative voters shows that “security” and “safety” are important to them. That can mean literal physical security – like deadbolting your doors in the middle of the day – as well as more conceptual ideas like job security, psychological security or, as we’ll get to, personal security.

I mention the latter because something strange is happening around the country. Several national news outlets are noting that even the most far right federal lawmakers are tempering their attacks on the Affordable Care Act (ACA) or “Obamacare.” This is the law that made Medicaid Expansion possible in Idaho. Radical Right Senators Rick Scott of Florida and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin have proposed plans that would jeopardize Social Security and Medicare, but they have been relatively moot about how, or if, they would repeal the ACA. A search of web sites for the Congressional delegation representing the Magic Valley (Rep. Mike Simpson and Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo) shows opposition to recent ACA fixes due to inflation fears. But in terms of taking away healthcare from hundreds of thousands of Idahoans – not so much. This is strange considering how many times these same people have voted to take away your healthcare in the past.

Since you, the people of Idaho, voted Medicaid Expansion into law nearly four years ago, 121,000 Idahoans have benefitted since they could enroll in 2020. Between 2013 and 2021, more than 156,000 additional Idahoans are covered by Medicaid or CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program). The number of uninsured Idahoans has dropped by nearly 40-percent since 2010. Those are staggering numbers for a state where most citizens value security and safety for their families.

Maybe that’s why the Right Wing Party’s zeal for taking away your healthcare is waning – even when they are favored to take back Congress in November.

It is not uncommon for me to leave my house for a weekend and not lock the door. To date, everything is still intact. I trust my neighbors and local law enforcement to keep my property and myself safe. I value security as much as the next person, and I understand why certain people find it comforting to lock their doors even in the middle of the day. What’s ironic is that your elected leaders who have tried to take away your healthcare for years finally figured out why that’s not so popular around the same time I figured out why so many Idahoans deadbolt their doors on a sunny suburban afternoon.

Security. A word whose meaning goes far beyond locking your door in Idaho or anywhere else in America.