Inside Politics: Secessionist Idaho? Let Freedom Ring

The next step would be establishing an economy. This is problematic for multiple reasons. To begin with, every major employer in Idaho would jump ship for the United States. Chobani? Gone. Micron? Gone. Idaho National Lab? Gone, although the nuclear waste would remain. Once the United States cut off Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid payments, Idaho’s hospitals would shutter pretty fast. Idaho would revert to an agricultural economy tasked with feeding its people and selling its wares to foreign nations.

Great Britain nearly recognized the Old Confederacy as a legitimate nation because of one thing: cotton. Great Britain needed it and the South had it. Furthermore, the South had ports in New Orleans and Charleston for export. The modern-day equivalent would be China recognizing a Confederate Idaho and opening up trade in agricultural products. While they don’t eat a lot of potatoes over there, China does take dairy products from the Magic Valley.

Finally, lets get down to brass tacks. What would Idaho use for money? If you’re starting a country, you need a currency. It took the United States decades before it finally settled on the federally-backed dollar as its method of exchange. What would Idaho’s currency be? The Spud-Buck? Would we be willing to take whatever foreign currency we could get our hands on? Given that Idaho’s economy would be reduced to a subsistence level system, with major obstacles to export, how much do you really think foreign countries like the United States would be willing to pay for Idaho’s goods? Furthermore, whatever foreign currency we could procure would be concentrated in the hands of a very few. If you’re reading this a year from now in a Confederate Idaho, chances are good that you have no money, no healthcare and no home. And, if you think you can rely on the dollars in your 401k savings, keep one thing in mind. Your money is likely being held in the United States. How soon after a rebellion do you think your money is seized?