Inside Politics: SCOTUS Strikes a Blow for Civil Rights and Capitalism

The sound you hear in the background is Right Wing Party (“RWP”) members furiously ripping down Neil Gorsuch portraits from their walls following this week’s landmark decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to protect gay and transgender Americans from employment discrimination. The majority 6-3 opinion was written by said Justice, which caused people from both sides of the aisle to fall out of their chairs – some in rage, others in elation. Chief Justice John Roberts – who clearly has his eye on how the Court bearing his name will be judged by history – helped run up the score on the majority side.
The moral, social and historical justifications for this outcome are obvious, so I won’t rehash them here. The decision directly applies to Idaho which, up until a few days ago, allowed employers to fire people based on who they love. However, this decision not only corrects a long-standing human failing in this country, it also strikes a blow for an institution the RWP has been attacking for years.
Capitalism.
For those who have read Adam Smith’s treatise “The Wealth of Nations,” God love you, it’s more than 900 pages and sets forth the modern philosophy of capitalism. Not exactly a page-turner. However, I think I can summarize it in a sentence. Under capitalism, if you produce the best product or service at the best price, you win. Full stop. That is, until someone else comes along with a better product or service at a better price, and then they win. Until, and until, and until. That’s it.
Capitalism, at least on paper, does not care what color you are, what gender you are, who you are married to or what kind of clothes you wear. If you are a black transgender woman and you make the best widget at the best price — you win. The simplicity of this philosophy is what makes the institution so powerful.
The thing that drives this theory is competition. You can’t have capitalism without competition. Concurrently, you want as many people competing at as high a level as possible. If there are 100 people competing to make the best widget when there could be 150 – capitalism wants the 150. The more people you have competing, the more likely you are to arrive at the best product/service at the best price. Granted, not all 150 versions of that widget are going to be stellar, but the market will naturally weed those out until we get the best result. Injecting artificial barriers to competition into the system — like allowing employers to fire people for being LGBTQ — is naturally anti-capitalistic. Again, capitalism simply doesn’t care. All it wants is the best possible widget at the best possible price. You are less likely to get that when you eliminate competitors for arbitrary reasons. I understand that Title VII (the anti-discrimination law at the heart of the court’s decision) is viewed as a Civil Rights provision — and it most certainly is. However, I’d argue it also protects economic competition and those who compete in the marketplace.
Believe me, I understand that capitalism in theory and capitalism in practice can be entirely different things. Even with the court’s decision this week, there remain gross inequalities in the system. Those inequalities are exacerbated by RWP anti-prosperity policies like gutting education investments, taking healthcare away from Americans and a variety of other discriminatory practices which hamper and even eliminate competitors from the marketplace.
For those who don’t subscribe to the moral underpinnings of this decision, I’d encourage you to think of it in business terms. If the state can discriminate against competitors for arbitrary reasons, how long before they start discriminating against you? In practical terms, they already are. By under-funding schools and actively working to take your healthcare away, they are preventing you and your children from competing in the marketplace at the level necessary to prosper. Eliminating barriers to competition is about as capitalist a notion as you can find. Thankfully, the Supreme Court found it, if only tangentially.
This decision is a victory for all Americans and all Idahoans whether you realize it or not. For everyone who fell out of their chairs when the decision came down, it’s time to get back up. Just know the foundation of our country and state is a little bit stronger in more ways than one.
Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.
