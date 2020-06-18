Inside Politics: SCOTUS Strikes a Blow for Civil Rights and Capitalism

Capitalism, at least on paper, does not care what color you are, what gender you are, who you are married to or what kind of clothes you wear. If you are a black transgender woman and you make the best widget at the best price — you win. The simplicity of this philosophy is what makes the institution so powerful.

The thing that drives this theory is competition. You can’t have capitalism without competition. Concurrently, you want as many people competing at as high a level as possible. If there are 100 people competing to make the best widget when there could be 150 – capitalism wants the 150. The more people you have competing, the more likely you are to arrive at the best product/service at the best price. Granted, not all 150 versions of that widget are going to be stellar, but the market will naturally weed those out until we get the best result. Injecting artificial barriers to competition into the system — like allowing employers to fire people for being LGBTQ — is naturally anti-capitalistic. Again, capitalism simply doesn’t care. All it wants is the best possible widget at the best possible price. You are less likely to get that when you eliminate competitors for arbitrary reasons. I understand that Title VII (the anti-discrimination law at the heart of the court’s decision) is viewed as a Civil Rights provision — and it most certainly is. However, I’d argue it also protects economic competition and those who compete in the marketplace.