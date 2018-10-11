In the near- and long-term future, the underlying themes and patriarchal tone of the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings will have tangible ramifications on America and Idaho. The near-term ramifications will be the effect of reaction to Judge Kavanaugh’s elevation itself, plus the atmospherics of the hearings on November’s mid-term elections. The long-term ramifications, vis a vis the election outcome and Kavanaugh’s SCOTUS presence, will be on future legislation and the resulting latitude of the new court’s rulings to influence the laws affecting local, state and federal governments, our society at-large and individuals.
Recent state and federal elections and appointments to the U.S. Supreme Court have been significantly electrified by the singular third rail of American politics. It is tempting to identify that third rail as abortion, but in fact, it is the entire interwoven fabric of gender and reproductive issues.
Across the landscape of relatively low-population and conservative rural states, gender issues have been essential to GOP election strategy. A key facet of the strategy inverts the perception/interpretation of whose freedom of religion or separation of church and state rights are at risk when businesses or institutional values conflict with individuals. Conservative rulings are empowering business entities and private institutions to project their group religious precepts onto individual employees, customers and the public at-large, regardless of their personal beliefs. This enables certain businesses and other institutions to exercise both overt and indirect gender identity bias and reproductive-choice intrusions. The strategy has also been politically leveraged to influence de facto implementation of government policies controlling access to abortion and various birth control measures via constraints on sex education, birth control distribution and counseling, as well as gender-identification restrictions on access to certain public facilities and programs.
That “fabric of gender and reproductive issues” also involves a vast panoply of conservative social, economic and public policy positions that take their harshest toll on women. In addition to positions directly tied to abortion and reproductive rights are ones that tragically impact the decision matrix women must traverse in deciding whether or not to abort a pregnancy. It is a decision matrix, that, realistically many biological fathers are unaffected by or even oblivious to.
Cultural, social and economic conservatism has consistently blocked or diluted efforts on many fronts that could otherwise improve a woman’s or a family’s capacity to either prevent pregnancy or to birth and raise a child, especially an unexpected child. The list is extensive. It includes but is not limited to resistance to assuring:
- Inexpensive reliable birth control
- Minimum wage is a living wage
- Equal pay for equal work
- Pre-/post-natal, and birthing health care insurance
- Affordable health care and medication coverage for all
- Wellness care is part of health care
- Reasonable maternity leave
- Pre-K education
- CHIP and Food Stamp Program funding
- Affordable daycare
- Social services for special needs children
- Affordable housing
- Elimination of grocery taxes
- Ubiquitous, effective and humane adoption alternatives
Most nations in the developed western world (and many developing countries) have already made more progress than the U.S. in addressing these listed needs. Regrettably, in America, in addition to this list, conservative rhetoric aims severe social stigmatization at women who, because of circumstances exacerbated by society’s failure to adequately address these concerns, feel forced to choose abortion. This is often despite their deepest foundational moral convictions. Beyond the list above is the callous disregard in many states for inadequate consideration of circumstances involving rape and incest.
Many of the stereotypes regarding abortion are ill-informed, known to be erroneous and yet sadly are promoted intentionally. Readers that genuinely desire truthful accurate information on this topic are encouraged to view this link: https://www.istandwithpp.org/defund-defined. Be sure to read the sidebars.
Here are some important facts. A 2016 Guttmacher Institute report of a 2014 study determined no race or ethnicity composes a majority of abortion patients (39 percent white, 28 percent black, 25 percent Hispanic, 6 percent Asian/Pacific Islander, 3 percent other). Fifty-nine percent had one or more previous births. Most were low-income — 49 percent below the federal poverty, and 26 percent below twice the poverty level. Fifty-four percent identified as Christians; 8 percent were other religions; 38 percent were religiously unaffiliated. Twenty-eight percent had no health insurance (a 6 percent improvement linked to the Affordable Care Act). Fifty-three percent paid for their abortions out of pocket. Fourteen percent were married, and 31 percent were in permanent relationships. Eighty-four percent were US-born. Ninety-one percent aged 20 or older were high-school graduates. Eighty-four percent were between 20 and 40 years old.
One of the most eye-opening facts reported in July 2017 by Guttmacher Institute revealed that “some 430,000, [pregnancies] were averted by services provided by Planned Parenthood health centers in 2015. Out of that total, 140,000 would have resulted in abortions.” Thus, birth control counseling, planning and contraceptives provided by Planned Parenthood accounts for an annual reduction of 15 percent in the national abortion rate.
The hyperbolic rhetoric surrounding reproductive issues actually threatens a reasonable, tried and true avenue to decreasing the tragic outcome of abortion. A case can be made that the full spectrum of ultra-conservative cultural, social and economic policies and initiatives likely has the unintended consequence of incentivizing the choice of abortion for women that find themselves in dire circumstances. Evidence suggests that a calm practical dialogue and initiative among political and religious polarities to better emphasize and significantly expand education about and provision of birth control alternatives among the sexually active populations of low-income groups reduces abortion more effectively than judgmental, punitive and overtly restrictive approaches. History tells us that in the absence of alternatives, abortions will occur nearly unabated. The difference is that too often both mother and fetus will die.
