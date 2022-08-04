Inside Politics: Right wing “tough guys” and snowflakes

Having knocked on thousands of doors across the State of Idaho, I thought I had seen it all until a couple of weeks ago. I was stumping for a candidate in a Right Wing district when I came upon a modest home in a Boise suburb. I made my pitch to a mother, who scanned the literature I gave her outlining my candidate’s priorities. I could tell from her body language she wasn’t buying what I was selling. She cut me off and said, “I’m not interested, but thank you,” and then closed the door.

I’ve encountered this kind of response many times over the years. It’s a pretty standard blow-off. I proceeded to the next door on my list and had a fairly lengthy conversation with a gentleman who just moved to Idaho from Colorado. Once I finished, I headed out for the next door when the woman’s daughter came running across the street.

“Hey,” she said. “My mom wanted me to tell you she just made a donation to your candidate. She feels bad about how rude she was, so I just wanted to let you know.”

I thanked her for the gesture, but inside, I’m thinking, “Rude? She was actually pretty nice for someone who probably won’t vote for my candidate.”

The candidate I was knocking for is a young woman, lifetime Idahoan, teacher, and a candidate for state office. Her stories of “rude” behavior by voters are very different. In one case, a Right Wing man screamed at her so badly, the neighbors actually heard him and showed concern. They ended up talking with my candidate in a much more civil manner and agreed to put up yard signs for her candidacy in the fall. Within the last week, a Right Wing male voter harassed and stalked a young female volunteer for this same candidate.

Over the years, I’ve heard a lot of stories of Right Wing men screaming at Democratic candidates and volunteers. Funny thing: all of the victims are women. Another funny thing: I have never ONCE received similar treatment.

Coincidence?

If you’re keeping score at home, I’m a 6’1” 190-pound Italian-American male who’s in pretty good shape for an old guy. As a registered Democrat, and former lifetime Republican, I’ve been on Bill Colley’s show several times and even challenged a Twin Falls Right Wing politician to a debate (he didn’t show). When I engage voters, I’m polite and professional. However, when I encounter a Right Winger with the courage to talk, I enjoy listening to them, and even challenging their political views. The goal is to find common ground on issues that affect all Idahoans. I’ll admit. my best discussions have been with Right Wingers. The difference between me and the women described above is that my discussions tend to end in handshakes—not a screaming match which makes the neighbors contemplate calling the police.

My question for Right Wing men is simple: Does berating and stalking women running for office make you feel like a man? How about their female volunteers? I don’t know how you were raised, but where I come from, men who act that way are referred to something I can’t put in print. Do you really feel threatened by a woman knocking on your door? Are you really that big of a (word I can’t say in print)?

Reason number 37(a) as to why I left the Republican Party after 30+ years is behavior like this. We were the party that got women the vote. Now members of your party are threatening Idaho women running for office and their volunteers. What makes this worse is that Right Wing Party legislators don’t have the guts to call these people out.

Snowflakes.

With the election coming up, Republicans have an opportunity to step up and actually be Republicans. Right Wing men berating women never used to be part of our Republican values. We used to be tough enough to condemn this kind of conduct. Remember when Republicans were the “tough” party who could listen to opposing views without feeling threatened?

Well, toughen up buttercups.

It’s time for you to send a message that intimidating Idaho women running for office does not conform with Republican – or Idaho—values.

To all you Right Wing “tough guys” who feel better about yourselves by intimidating women who knock on your door, I suggest you take a good long look at yourself. You’re not tough. You’re pathetic.

And a word I can’t put in print.