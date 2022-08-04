 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story editor's pick
Inside Politics

Inside Politics: Right wing “tough guys” and snowflakes

  • 0

Having knocked on thousands of doors across the State of Idaho, I thought I had seen it all until a couple of weeks ago. I was stumping for a candidate in a Right Wing district when I came upon a modest home in a Boise suburb. I made my pitch to a mother, who scanned the literature I gave her outlining my candidate’s priorities. I could tell from her body language she wasn’t buying what I was selling. She cut me off and said, “I’m not interested, but thank you,” and then closed the door.

I’ve encountered this kind of response many times over the years. It’s a pretty standard blow-off. I proceeded to the next door on my list and had a fairly lengthy conversation with a gentleman who just moved to Idaho from Colorado. Once I finished, I headed out for the next door when the woman’s daughter came running across the street.

“Hey,” she said. “My mom wanted me to tell you she just made a donation to your candidate. She feels bad about how rude she was, so I just wanted to let you know.”

People are also reading…

I thanked her for the gesture, but inside, I’m thinking, “Rude? She was actually pretty nice for someone who probably won’t vote for my candidate.”

The candidate I was knocking for is a young woman, lifetime Idahoan, teacher, and a candidate for state office. Her stories of “rude” behavior by voters are very different. In one case, a Right Wing man screamed at her so badly, the neighbors actually heard him and showed concern. They ended up talking with my candidate in a much more civil manner and agreed to put up yard signs for her candidacy in the fall. Within the last week, a Right Wing male voter harassed and stalked a young female volunteer for this same candidate.

Over the years, I’ve heard a lot of stories of Right Wing men screaming at Democratic candidates and volunteers. Funny thing: all of the victims are women. Another funny thing: I have never ONCE received similar treatment.

Coincidence?

If you’re keeping score at home, I’m a 6’1” 190-pound Italian-American male who’s in pretty good shape for an old guy. As a registered Democrat, and former lifetime Republican, I’ve been on Bill Colley’s show several times and even challenged a Twin Falls Right Wing politician to a debate (he didn’t show). When I engage voters, I’m polite and professional. However, when I encounter a Right Winger with the courage to talk, I enjoy listening to them, and even challenging their political views. The goal is to find common ground on issues that affect all Idahoans. I’ll admit. my best discussions have been with Right Wingers. The difference between me and the women described above is that my discussions tend to end in handshakes—not a screaming match which makes the neighbors contemplate calling the police.

My question for Right Wing men is simple: Does berating and stalking women running for office make you feel like a man? How about their female volunteers? I don’t know how you were raised, but where I come from, men who act that way are referred to something I can’t put in print. Do you really feel threatened by a woman knocking on your door? Are you really that big of a (word I can’t say in print)?

Reason number 37(a) as to why I left the Republican Party after 30+ years is behavior like this. We were the party that got women the vote. Now members of your party are threatening Idaho women running for office and their volunteers. What makes this worse is that Right Wing Party legislators don’t have the guts to call these people out.

Snowflakes.

With the election coming up, Republicans have an opportunity to step up and actually be Republicans. Right Wing men berating women never used to be part of our Republican values. We used to be tough enough to condemn this kind of conduct. Remember when Republicans were the “tough” party who could listen to opposing views without feeling threatened?

Well, toughen up buttercups.

It’s time for you to send a message that intimidating Idaho women running for office does not conform with Republican – or Idaho—values.

To all you Right Wing “tough guys” who feel better about yourselves by intimidating women who knock on your door, I suggest you take a good long look at yourself. You’re not tough. You’re pathetic.

And a word I can’t put in print.

Jeremy J. Gugino

Jeremy J. Gugino

Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.

0 Comments
1
1
0
1
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stapilus: Arkoosh and the TBI constituency

Stapilus: Arkoosh and the TBI constituency

Opinion: In 2018, the Democratic nominee for Idaho attorney general was Bruce Bistline, running to unseat Republican incumbent Attorney General Lawrence Wasden. Sort of. He was really a placeholder candidate for the Democratic Party, filed in case Wasden had lost his primary to someone else.

Crapo: Well-earned retirement savings

Crapo: Well-earned retirement savings

Idahoans work very hard. Some work well beyond a typical retirement age. Having the retirement savings necessary to enable Idahoans to choose whether to work, rather than needing to work, in senior years can better ensure a secure and enjoyable retirement.

Brugger: Is the system rigged? Yes!

Brugger: Is the system rigged? Yes!

In this season of discontent, I have spent time listening and reading about how changes in business operations have disadvantaged those with no extra income and no liquid assets. I have also been listening to YouTube videos by John Oliver, plus TED talks. I must admit the information I have gained stunned me.

Jim Hightower: How a clerical error made corporations 'people'

Jim Hightower: How a clerical error made corporations 'people'

Opinion: There's a historic date, which our country ought to mark every year, that has had as great an impact on the world as the July 4 birth of American democracy itself. The date is May 10, 1886 — the day corporate supremacy was born. It came about through a court case that breathed life into these artificial, antidemocratic entities — a move that effectively gave corporations greater power than We the People.

Finding My Way: It’s a hard rain

Finding My Way: It’s a hard rain

My religious faith tells me that at some future time I will have the opportunity to sit down and have a chat with God. We’ll talk about my life and He’ll share with me His opinion of how well I did with the time allotted to me.

Other View: Chuck Schumer learned nothing from the failure of pot legalization in California

Opinion: During the next year, California officials said last week, the state expects to seize "more than $1 billion worth of illegal cannabis products." That announcement came a few weeks after the U.S. Justice Department bragged about guilty pleas by 11 unlicensed California marijuana merchants who had been nabbed with help from state and local law enforcement agencies.

Debra Saunders: Like a dystopia, only California

Debra Saunders: Like a dystopia, only California

Opinion: There were 195 fires in homeless encampments in Oakland, California, over two years that ended in March. In April, someone died in a fire sparked by the toxic-stew squalor in the area known as Wood Street. There are frequent fires under freeways, where an interchange near the Bay Bridge once had to be closed for more than four hours because of a two-alarm blaze. There are two high-purity oxygen plants 215 feet from the combustible encampments. Yet a federal judge prohibited California Gov. Gavin Newsom from removing the tent city until a "comprehensive resettlement plan" is in place.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News