Inside Politics: Reflections on Afghanistan

Like most Americans, I remember exactly where I was on September 11, 2001. I was the Executive Producer at WROC-TV in Rochester, NY. It was a typical Tuesday morning (I remember it was a Tuesday without looking it up) and I was preparing for the morning meeting when breaking news came over the national morning shows. A plane had crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Like all of America’s news outlets I was shocked but not panicked. The speculation was that a small plane had flown off-course, lost control and crashed into the building. I wandered into the News Director’s office and watched the coverage. A few minutes later the morning weatherman – an Air Force veteran named, ironically enough as events unfolded, James Monroe – came in with an urgent look on his face.
“That’s not a Cessna,” he explained. The hole in the building was too big. He figured it was a commercial airliner. While this conjecture heightened our awareness of the event, there was still no panic. Maybe 10 minutes later the second plane hit the South Tower and the whole world changed forever.
That same day, authorities evacuated the Xerox Building in downtown Rochester, which was the tallest building in the state outside of New York City. Within a day, camouflaged soldiers wielding automatic weapons patrolled our tiny airport. I estimate I worked about 160 hours that month.
Among the people I reached out to that month was Matt Coles. He was a family friend stationed in Diego Garcia – a U.S. Air Base off the coast of India. Many of the bomb raids on Afghanistan were coordinated from that location. He sent me pictures of the actual bombs dropped on the Taliban and Al-Qaeda. The airmen had signed their names and home towns on the bombs, not to mention a few choice words of wisdom to the enemy that I won’t repeat here. We broadcast those images in Rochester, along with quotes from Matt. I can’t tell you how proud I was that someone I knew was fighting the good fight and how small I felt for not being there myself. Soon after we ran the stories, Matt’s parents wrote me a letter that I have to this day. They thanked me for the news stories about Matt and his fellow airmen, adding, “They brought smiles and laughter to us, and helped us feel he was a little closer.”
America was united in a way it hadn’t been in years. Like 90% of Americans, I was in favor of the war in Afghanistan. We were fighting the fight against terrorism and we were going to win.
So, what the hell went wrong?
I wish I were smart enough to answer that question. Whether you see America’s foray into the Middle East as a failure or not, I refuse to cast blame on the soldiers who fought in Afghanistan and Iraq. While I may disagree with how we fought those wars, I am also a student of history. One of the biggest tragedies of the Vietnam War was how the soldiers were treated when they got home. Too many Americans conflated the conflict with the people fighting it. They were just following orders, as is their duty. The retribution aimed at the soldiers in that war was patently unwarranted. Same goes for the men and women deployed in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Both the Trump and Biden administrations will be blamed in varying degrees for America’s withdrawal from the region. But as coverage of this process continues I think we should all take a beat and remember the hundreds of Idahoans who served in those wars over the last 20 years. While soldiers and civilians alike will contemplate whether the whole endeavor was “worth it” we should not for a second doubt the value of our soldiers’ commitment to American ideals. “Thank you for your service” has become somewhat of a rote statement we make to American veterans. However, instead of using this time to point fingers and assign blame, our collective energy should be spent trying to internalize the idea of service and learn a lesson from the men and women of Idaho who served at the highest level.