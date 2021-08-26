Inside Politics: Reflections on Afghanistan

Like most Americans, I remember exactly where I was on September 11, 2001. I was the Executive Producer at WROC-TV in Rochester, NY. It was a typical Tuesday morning (I remember it was a Tuesday without looking it up) and I was preparing for the morning meeting when breaking news came over the national morning shows. A plane had crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Like all of America’s news outlets I was shocked but not panicked. The speculation was that a small plane had flown off-course, lost control and crashed into the building. I wandered into the News Director’s office and watched the coverage. A few minutes later the morning weatherman – an Air Force veteran named, ironically enough as events unfolded, James Monroe – came in with an urgent look on his face.

“That’s not a Cessna,” he explained. The hole in the building was too big. He figured it was a commercial airliner. While this conjecture heightened our awareness of the event, there was still no panic. Maybe 10 minutes later the second plane hit the South Tower and the whole world changed forever.

That same day, authorities evacuated the Xerox Building in downtown Rochester, which was the tallest building in the state outside of New York City. Within a day, camouflaged soldiers wielding automatic weapons patrolled our tiny airport. I estimate I worked about 160 hours that month.