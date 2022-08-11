Inside Politics: Reclaim Idaho embodies Idaho values

If you start an organization that embodies Idaho values, it helps to come up with a name that describes that goal and has the added value of being true. Reclaim Idaho, the non-partisan volunteer group responsible for getting Medicaid Expansion – and now the Quality Education Act – on the ballot, is just such an organization.

The group sprang from humble origins in Sandpoint when three friends organized residents to get a local school bond passed. Buoyed by their success in that small North Idaho city, they decided to scale their effort on a state-wide level. Their hundreds of volunteers took Idaho by storm in 2018 when they got Medicaid Expansion on the ballot. The measure passed with an overwhelming 61-percent of the vote. It received more votes than Idaho Governor Brad Little. Based on the 2016 Presidential election returns, Medicaid Expansion was more popular than Donald Trump and just as popular as 2020 Trump.

Think on that for a second.

Reclaim Idaho? More like, We Are Idaho.

Truth be told, following the landslide Medicaid Expansion victory, there were rumblings that Reclaim Idaho would not be able to replicate their success. As the group’s former Communications Director, I heard it all. However, Reclaim Idaho came roaring back in 2021, delivering 100,000 signatures from Idahoans all over the state who want to exercise their Constitutional rights to vote on how Idaho funds our public schools.

Far from being a one-hit wonder, Reclaim Idaho has woven itself into the fabric and values of our great state.

They’re back. And so are you, the Idaho voter.

Between now and Election Day, you will hear a lot about the tax aspects of this initiative. If you are reading this right now, there’s about a 96-percent chance the initiative will have NO effect on you. The Quality Education Act calls for modest tax increases on the income OVER $250,000 for individuals and OVER $500,000 for married couples. In other words, it does NOTHING to your taxes unless you make $250,001 as an individual or $500,001 as a married couple. And even then, the tax only applies to the extra dollar over the threshold amounts. If you’re a small business owner with taxable income under those amounts – you will see NO change. In other words, almost no small businesses in Idaho will be affected.

When I was gathering signatures during the initial effort in 2020 (derailed by Covid), I can’t tell you how many working Idahoans shook their heads or laughed when I explained that to them. “Does anyone in this town even make that much money?” several people asked.

The answer, of course, is “not many.”

Working Idahoans and small business owners who want their kids to stay in Idaho and have a better life than them will see NO tax increase. However, those same people will be able to send their kids to schools which are better funded, better equipped, and filled with teachers not looking to leave our state for better pay elsewhere.

The Quality Education Fund COULD also lower your property taxes. At the very least, it could slow them from rising. Remember, a big chunk of your property tax bill every year goes to school levies. Those “special” levies are no longer special. They’re necessary to keep schools open because your elected leaders won’t invest in your kids’ schools. We’re dead last in the nation.

They don’t care how that limits opportunities for your children and Idaho businesses. They don’t care that Idahoans all over the state are struggling to pay sky-rocketing property taxes. They don’t care that Idahoans are being replaced by out-of-staters who come into Idaho with money from California, Oregon and Washington and force working Idahoans to move on.

The Quality Education Act should be called the Education Equality Act. It will raise hundreds of millions of dollars every year so Idaho’s children can get an education that allows them to compete with the rest of the nation. All while doing nothing to your income taxes and potentially easing your property tax burden.

You will no doubt be bombarded with propaganda funded by people from the very same states that are pushing Idahoans out of Idaho. It’s time to toughen up. Vote for Idahoans, your children and our state by voting for the Quality Education Act.

No Idahoan’s future should be a one-hit wonder.