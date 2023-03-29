Idaho Gov. Brad Little just signed into law a bill allowing Idaho to execute death penalty defendants by firing squad. The bill goes into effect in July, so I guess the state should start stocking up on blindfolds and cigarettes now.

The new law is being described by some groups as “archaic” and “gruesome,” but having witnessed an execution via lethal injection myself, I can tell you even the most “humane” method of capital punishment is gruesome.

Fundamentally, I have no problem with this law, but I take issue with those who think it somehow makes Idaho tougher on crime and tougher in general. It doesn’t. It’s just another example of faux machismo designed to distract working Idahoans from the real issues that Idaho’s real tough guys and women are fighting for.

Morally speaking, I’m perfectly fine with the death penalty. So are most Americans. According to Gallup polling, 55% favor the death penalty for murder. Granted, that number is way down since the mid-1990s, but it’s still a clear majority. Having been raised Irish-Italian Catholic, I’m somewhat partial to the Old Testament. I do believe there are crimes heinous enough to warrant capital punishment. If anything, I’d like to add child molesters and serial rapists to the list, but that’s a discussion for another day.

However, if you think this bill makes Idaho “tough on crime,” you’re dead wrong — excuse the pun.

Why executions by firing squad may be coming back in the US The image of gunmen in a row firing in unison at a condemned prisoner may conjure up a bygone, less enlightened era.

Let’s get something straight. Idaho is a “death penalty” state in name only. Since instituting capital punishment in 1864, Idaho has carried out 29 executions — that’s one every 5½ years, give or take. There have been exactly three executions in the state since 1976, when capital punishment was reinstated — one every 15 years or so.

Calling Idaho a “death penalty state” is like calling Delaware a “football state” merely because they play organized football games within the state’s borders. I don’t see how the death penalty can deter crime in a state that doesn’t actually execute anyone.

In addition, advances in DNA technology have shown way too many people have been executed in our country for crimes they didn’t commit. That’s not tough, that’s the definition of cruel and unusual punishment. While I have no moral objections to capital punishment, I certainly do object to innocent people being murdered with my tax dollars.

Are you a fiscal conservative? I know I am. I want value for my tax dollars, which is why I support investments in education, health care and infrastructure. I do not support my local district attorney spending hundreds of thousands of dollars over years and years of litigation and appeals just to execute one person. That’s a colossal waste of time and money when simply sending a guy away for life is cheaper and probably more hellish on the criminal.

While it may not make for a splashy headline, I think this is a good occasion to recognize Idaho’s real tough guys and women.

Like the people who spent nights and weekends collecting signatures for Medicaid Expansion that has provided quality health care to tens of thousands of Idahoans.

Like the same people who qualified an education initiative that forced Little to finally invest in our teachers, children and schools.

Like the legislators who are fighting to keep deadly quagga mussels out of the Snake River Valley and keep Idaho’s waters pristine.

Like the legislators who have revolutionized how Idaho processes, stores and tracks sexual assault kits so our police can catch rapists.

Like the legislators who fought to get hearing aids covered by insurance for Idaho’s hearing impaired.

Those are the real tough guys and women who are making Idaho families stronger and more secure. Not some bill that becomes relevant once every 15 years.

Death by firing squad does not make Idaho stronger. All this legislation does is expose how weak too many of our state leaders are because they’d rather go for the cheap headline than tackle the real issues affecting Idaho families. We need fewer headlines and more real-life tough guys and women in our Legislature.

This law misses the mark.