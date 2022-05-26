Inside Politics: Quit rallying and start knocking

If you follow the news even casually, you’ve seen the uproar over the U.S. Supreme Court’s apparent decision to overturn a half-century precedent concerning women’s health. Roe v. Wade, according to a draft opinion penned by Justice Samuel Alito, is poised to be overturned. Rapists and molesters will receive more rights than American women if the decision stands. As we speak, people are holding rallies, picketing the homes of several justices and raising money for one organization or another.

While I understand the sentiment, a couple of things went through my mind when thousands of folks in Boise marched to the State Capitol and held a rally earlier this month. The first thought was how little the gathering would accomplish. The second was what could happen in a state like Idaho if these same people did the hard work of knocking on doors for candidates, flipping seats, and bringing some semblance of parity back to the state legislature.

Rallies come and go in a matter of hours. Legislative seats can last for years.

I’ve noted many times in my columns that when I knock on doors for candidates or causes, I make a point of knocking in Right-Wing neighborhoods. I don’t knock in Democratic districts because, frankly, anyone can do that. And, yes, latte liberals, I’m talking to you. Knocking on doors in safely Democratic districts is nice – I guess someone has to do it – but is little better than attending a rally. If you are unwilling to step outside the bubble, you can’t complain when Right-Wing Party members try to burst the bubble at every opportunity.

What drives me crazy is the fact that safe Democratic candidates seem to have the most volunteers, while the candidates actually trying to flip seats struggle to get any volunteers even though their district is just 15 minutes away. Granted, Democratic candidates in rural parts of Idaho – including areas of the Magic Valley – are up against geography as much as a Right-Wing opponent. Admittedly, that can be challenging for the candidate and volunteers alike.

However, for Democratic volunteers living in more densely populated areas, you can literally drive across town and be in a new legislative district where candidates desperately need volunteers to help unseat anti-Idaho, anti-American incumbents.

Look, I get it. Knocking in safe districts is fun. You run into a lot of like-minded people who will readily agree to vote for your candidate. Hearing “yes” a lot feels good – just like at a rally. However, if Democrats are ever going to make headway in this state, political volunteers will have to toughen up and get used to “no” or “I’ll think about it.” But let me tell you something. Hearing “yes” in the harder districts is the most satisfying thing you will ever hear as a volunteer. Here’s another thing: it happens more often than you think. Furthermore, if a candidate has 10 volunteers knocking on doors or phone-banking regularly – rather than two – flipping seats in this state becomes a lot more viable. And make no mistake about. Flipping seats in this state – and this country – is all that matters. Failing to flip seats is what lead in large part to the expected over-turning of Roe v. Wade. No number of rallies are going to change that. Flipping seats – eventually – can.

With the primary season over, the hard work of winning in November begins. It’s time to get your hands – and feet—dirty. Our state and our country need your help.

All it takes is that first step — and knock — outside the bubble.

Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.

