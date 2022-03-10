Inside Politics: Putin hates Idahoans, even if you love him

As a former lifetime Republican, I’ve been thinking a lot lately about Ronald Reagan in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. I’ll be honest, I really liked him. As I’ve grown older and more informed, I understand why he was a problematic President historically speaking. However, in the fourth quarter of the Cold War, he took over the game and gave America a win over the Soviet Union. You could argue that George Bush, Sr. won it in overtime, but Ronny was the guy who got us there. Kennedy got duped by the Soviets. Nixon manipulated them. Ford and Carter… well, they were Ford and Carter. But Reagan finally got over on the Soviets. As a (very) young Republican, I loved every minute of it because Capitalism beat Communism and that’s all I needed.

What’s sad about those memories is the realization the Republican Party, the party that finally vanquished Russia in the ultimate long-game, is dead. And now its replacement – the Right Wing Party – is Pro-Soviet.

Huh?

As an American, I was proud when Reagan called for the Soviet Union to “tear down this wall.” That took guts. I was proud when that wall finally came down. I was proud when Communism died and the Soviet Union broke up and a host of new nations joined the world to chart their own course.

So, what happened?

Vladimir Putin and his Right Wing Party supporters happened, that’s what. Putin “annexed” Chechnya, Georgia and Crimea, and now he has his sights set on Ukraine. What’s worse is that Right Wing Party members in Idaho and beyond support this invasion even though the invasion is hitting working Idahoans hard.

From Russia, with love.

First and foremost, Idahoans are paying more for gasoline than they have in years. More than $4.00 per gallon. Don’t blame Biden for that, blame Putin. The Ukraine invasion has shot oil prices through the roof. That may be good for Russia’s joke of an economy, but it doesn’t do us any good. The next time you pay $90 to fill up your rig, blame Putin.

Inflation has become a real thing for the first time in decades. Putin just made it worse. If you’re an Idahoan whose monthly bills are on the rise, be prepared for more damage – thanks to Putin. The Ukraine invasion and its attendant disruption to the world economy is only going to make your monthly expenses more painful. It’s going to be even worse for a state that has among the lowest wealth in the nation.

If you’re cringing at the site of your 401(k) value as of late, blame Putin. The markets have been plummeting ever since Russia invaded Ukraine. As an Idahoan, you are literally poorer because of Vladimir Putin. If you’re younger, you can probably ride this out. But, if you were depending on your investments now, sorry. Putin just screwed you.

Finally, there is the false importance of it all. Russia’s GDP is roughly $1.5 trillion. Ukraine’s is about $155 billion. Combined, these two countries’ economies are roughly the size of New York State. From a purely economic point of view, it would be a much bigger deal if California invaded Texas. What does Putin really have to gain aside from ego?

For you Idahoans who are supporting Putin and Russia, why? What is your end game? Do you favor higher prices and less wealth here in Idaho? Real Republicans like Ronald Reagan fought the ultimate long-game to its fruition so that millions of people around the world could experience freedom like we do every day here in Idaho. Your Putin only wishes to keep his people poor, scared and subservient, and….

Oh wait. That’s it.

As an anti-Capitalist Idaho Right Wing Party member, you want all of us to be poor, scared and subservient. To who? You don’t care. You just want what your Putin has to offer: small potatoes.

Ironic given this is Idaho.

If you like him so much, I hear Siberia is lovely this time of year.

Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.

