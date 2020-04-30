Inside Politics: Put Idaho First with your Wallet

A recent study by Thryv, Inc. and America’s Small Business Development Centers conducted in late March shows nearly 80-percent of small business owners are “extremely concerned” about the current economic environment with 60-percent concerned about their long-term recovery prospects. They obviously have good reasons to be worried. You make that outlook even bleaker with every dollar you spend with national chains that have no connection to our state.

This is especially true since the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program is an absolute mess. By now you’ve heard the stories of large, sometimes publicly-owned companies, getting millions of these dollars ahead of mom-and-pop businesses who truly need them. Even Harvard got approved for nearly $9 million (they chose to give it back). As with so many other aspects of life, the well-connected jump the line ahead of businesses that need help the most.

I hear over and over about how Idahoans are independent-minded and have an “Idaho First” mentality. Great. Use that. If you’d say you are an “Idaho First” person, then put your money where your mouth is. There is so much about this pandemic we can’t control, whether it’s the virus itself or the actions of the federal government, but we have total control over our dollars and where we spend them.

Take control.