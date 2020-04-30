Inside Politics: Put Idaho First with your Wallet

America’s Covid-19 death toll officially surpassed the casualty total for the Vietnam War this week. While the conflict in Southeast Asia spanned nearly 20 years, the novel coronavirus did its damage in about two months – and we’re not done. It’s a sobering reminder of the virus’s scope and lethality. While so much of the havoc this disease has wrought is out of our control, we can take some bit of comfort knowing there ARE things we can control to slow or even stop its spread: washing our hands, wearing masks and social distancing just to name a few.
We can also choose where we spend our money.
It’s hard to describe the frustration I feel every time I drive by a McDonald’s or Starbucks and see vehicles lined up seven-deep at the drive-thru, while locally-owned establishments are fighting for their economic lives during the pandemic. Is a Big Mac really that important? Are you telling me there isn’t a single locally-owned restaurant that knows how to make a (better) cheeseburger and fries?
What about groceries? Idaho has two large grocery store chains headquartered here – Albertson’s and Winco – as well as numerous local stores that serve communities all over the state. Why in the world, then, are Idahoans by the thousands spending their grocery money with out-of-state companies like Wal-Mart or Fred Meyer?
And enough with Home Depot. There are locally-owned Idaho stores where you can buy a shovel or those daylilies you had your eye on.
A recent study by Thryv, Inc. and America’s Small Business Development Centers conducted in late March shows nearly 80-percent of small business owners are “extremely concerned” about the current economic environment with 60-percent concerned about their long-term recovery prospects. They obviously have good reasons to be worried. You make that outlook even bleaker with every dollar you spend with national chains that have no connection to our state.
This is especially true since the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program is an absolute mess. By now you’ve heard the stories of large, sometimes publicly-owned companies, getting millions of these dollars ahead of mom-and-pop businesses who truly need them. Even Harvard got approved for nearly $9 million (they chose to give it back). As with so many other aspects of life, the well-connected jump the line ahead of businesses that need help the most.
I hear over and over about how Idahoans are independent-minded and have an “Idaho First” mentality. Great. Use that. If you’d say you are an “Idaho First” person, then put your money where your mouth is. There is so much about this pandemic we can’t control, whether it’s the virus itself or the actions of the federal government, but we have total control over our dollars and where we spend them.
Take control.
Businesses like McDonald’s or Walmart aren’t going anywhere. As bad as the coronavirus has been for the nation’s economy, McDonald’s stock is down a scant 15-percent from its all-time high and Wal-Mart about 7-percent. They’ll be just fine. The same cannot be said for the thousands of locally-owned businesses that fuel our great state and sustain our communities. We can all do our part to help ensure they will still be there on the other side the pandemic.
Spending money locally is more important than ever. That Egg McMuffin can wait.
Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!