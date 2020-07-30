Inside Politics: Put Down the Signs, Pick Up the Phones

With Baseball season finally upon us (for the time being anyway) I couldn’t help but reflect on two of my favorite pitchers of all-time: Walter Johnson and Mariano Rivera – arguably the greatest starting and relief pitchers in history.
Johnson was discovered right here in Idaho while playing for the Weiser Kids of the Southern Idaho League. He went 15-2 in his only season with an ERA of 0.55. It didn’t take long for the Washington Senators to pluck him from the Kids and his job at the local phone company and whisk him off to Washington, D.C. where he went on to win 417 games in his career. What’s incredible about the “Big Train” is that he didn’t throw his arm out after the first month. His wicked sidearm delivery and unorthodox mechanics look downright painful. As it turned out, Johnson dispensed pain on American League hitters for years and was rarely injured himself. In addition to being the fastest pitcher in baseball, Johnson also had great control. How he managed to do it given his herky-jerky delivery is a mystery to me. The Kid from Weiser was just special.
In contrast, Mariano Rivera’s delivery was almost hypnotic in its efficiency. There is absolutely no wasted energy in his mechanics. Furthermore, he went his entire career with two pitches. In the beginning of his career those pitches were a fastball and a high fastball, the latter being his strikeout pitch. He developed his famed cut fastball later on (basically a slider with less break) which launched him into the Hall of Fame. Given the efficiency of his motion and the simplicity of his pitch selection, it is easy to see why Rivera had such command and control. Any pitcher with those kinds of mechanics is bound to have an advantage.
The situation in our state and country is unorthodox to say the least. Protesters in Seattle took over a six-block area until a couple teenagers got shot, while protests in Portland are into their second month. Even in Boise, a group of people place signs outside the Capitol each day in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. It’s been going on for weeks. While I whole-heartedly support the issues these people are fighting for, I can’t help but think they are missing an opportunity to effect long-lasting change here in Idaho and the country at large.
Is it possible these protests will inspire people en masse to vote for candidates and issues that will fuel needed change in our state and country? Maybe. As noted in a previous column, they have brought the issues of police brutality and racial injustice to the national stage and even achieved some short-term reforms. However, will another three months of protesting be as effective as sticking to the fundamentals of political campaigning? I’m skeptical.
The basics of running campaigns has not changed much over the decades. The most efficient and effective way to get people to the polls to vote for your candidate is direct voter contact. Whether it’s at the doors or on the phones, engaging with voters one-on-one is the best way to get your candidate elected. Technology has made it so there is little wasted energy or motion in the process. It’s rare to encounter someone you have absolutely no chance of persuading because we know more about voters than we did even ten years ago. In fact, technology allows you to phone bank and virtual “door-knock” in other states. You can sit in your kitchen in Twin Falls and campaign for a candidate in Idaho Falls or Sioux Falls without missing dinner.
When I read that protestors in Portland had been at it for two months straight, I felt a mix of admiration and frustration. I started doing the math in my head trying to figure out how many phone calls and door knocks those people could have done during that same time. Even if it’s a hundred people spending an hour a day making calls at twenty calls per hour, that’s 120,000 phone calls in a 60-day period! With 98 days before the Election, that’s another 200,000 calls that could be made by November 3rd.
The political energy in this country is unparalleled. I just fear it’s not being channeled in the most efficient way. Perhaps its time to put down the signs and pick up the phones. Throwing a high fastball may not be as sexy as a wicked sidearm delivery, but it works more often for more people.
Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.
