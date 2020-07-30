Inside Politics: Put Down the Signs, Pick Up the Phones

Johnson was discovered right here in Idaho while playing for the Weiser Kids of the Southern Idaho League. He went 15-2 in his only season with an ERA of 0.55. It didn’t take long for the Washington Senators to pluck him from the Kids and his job at the local phone company and whisk him off to Washington, D.C. where he went on to win 417 games in his career. What’s incredible about the “Big Train” is that he didn’t throw his arm out after the first month. His wicked sidearm delivery and unorthodox mechanics look downright painful. As it turned out, Johnson dispensed pain on American League hitters for years and was rarely injured himself. In addition to being the fastest pitcher in baseball, Johnson also had great control. How he managed to do it given his herky-jerky delivery is a mystery to me. The Kid from Weiser was just special.