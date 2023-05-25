Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Recently, I was talking with a Democratic state legislator who represents a purple district in southeast Idaho. We were discussing the dynamics of his district when he said something that struck me: He noted that his appearance helped him persuade right-wing people to vote for him because he “doesn’t look like a Democrat.”

I’ve been thinking about that remark ever since. This guy is a burly, union-working man with a very firm handshake and callouses all over. Definitely the kind a guy you want on your side in a bar fight.

At first, I wanted to dismiss what he said. But the more I thought about it, I realized that I make political judgments about people all the time based on their appearance, and I’m almost always right.

Once you’ve knocked on a few thousand doors all over Idaho, you get a sense about folks. Not just by how they look, but how they talk, whether they lock their doors in the middle of the day, what their yard looks like, what kind of vehicles they drive — everything’s a tell. I also remembered when I was collecting signatures for Reclaim Idaho’s education initiative in conservative neighborhoods, I often wore a collared-shirt and a tie. And, I hate to admit it, but it worked. I got a ton of signatures.

The art of reading people is fascinating to me, which is why I’ve become frustrated as of late by people who not only make it painfully obvious where they fall on the political spectrum, but insist on you knowing exactly where they stand. It’s political pageantry and I just wish Idahoans would stop with the drama and either shut up about it, or do something constructive to further their political ideology.

Right-Wing Party people are certainly most at fault. Recently, Radical Right-Wingers have been posting videos of them shooting cases of Bud Light with shotguns because Anheuser-Busch had the audacity to partner with a transgender influencer. Good God.

I get it. You hate transgender people. But, does taking a 12-gauge to a 12-pack make you tough somehow? Aside from that specific issue, there are plenty of Radical Right-Wingers driving around Idaho with flags flying from the back of their pickups showing their Right-Wings leanings. I suspect they think the flags make their rigs look more like military vehicles rather than a Toyota Tacoma (they don’t). Incidentally, flying a “Don’t Tread on Me” flag from a Japanese truck just makes you look stupid.

Idahoans on the left tend to be more subtle, but not much better. I live in one of the most liberal neighborhoods in the state, so I’m constantly bombarded with yard signs and flags declaring “Love is Everywhere,” “Black Lives Matter,” and “Never Abide Any Hate.”

While I whole-heartedly agree with all of those sentiments, I also know for a fact these same people have never knocked on a door in a red district in their lives and probably never will. Sure, they support Democratic candidates, but those candidates are going to win 90-10 in my neighborhood anyway — regardless of what signs people post in their yards.

The point of all of this is to encourage Idahoans — regardless of your part affiliation — to knock it off with the pageantry and actually do something that’s going to further your political agenda.

Flying a flag from your foreign vehicle is not going to get Trump elected again to the presidency. Volunteering will. Posting a “Refugees are Welcome Here” sign is not going to flip seats in Idaho. Volunteering will. And, if you’re not willing to do the real work of campaigning, then put your money where your mouth is and donate to candidates who either agree with your ideology, or who are working to flip seats.

Enough with the pageantry. It doesn’t make you interesting. It’s boring. So, either get to work or get lost.

As I was writing this column, an email came over from the Idaho Democratic Party asking me to sign a petition urging Idaho Reps. Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher to vote to raise the debt ceiling.

Ugh.

While you all do that, I have to phone-bank for a Democratic candidate who actually serves all her constituents. I support her because she’s not into political pageantry. She acts. That’s someone I can get behind.

You may want to follow suit.