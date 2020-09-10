Inside Politics: Our veterans are not “suckers” or “losers”

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The revelation last week that our Commander-in-Chief routinely referred to America’s fallen soldiers as “suckers” and “losers” who fought for us even though there was nothing “in it for them” prompted many of us to reflect on the sacrifices so many of our friends, relatives and neighbors have made over the decades in defense of our country. As appalling as the news was, it is important we reflect on our fighting men and women who serve so bravely every day to protect us and who set an example in our communities that everyone can aspire to.

My first understanding of the dangers linked to military service came when I was only twelve. That’s when the news came that Lance Corporal Craig Stockton was among 241 marines killed in the Beirut barracks bombing in 1983. He was from my hometown and not even 19-years-old when he died.

Lance Corporal Craig Stockton was not a sucker or a loser.

George Burke and his wife have been our family’s best friends for the better part of four decades. He served in Vietnam. Like so many veterans of that war he rarely, if ever, talks about it.

Mister Burke is not a sucker or a loser. He is one of the kindest people I have ever met and served as an extension of my immediate family when I was growing up – back when neighbors did that sort of thing.