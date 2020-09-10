Inside Politics: Our veterans are not “suckers” or “losers”

The revelation last week that our Commander-in-Chief routinely referred to America’s fallen soldiers as “suckers” and “losers” who fought for us even though there was nothing “in it for them” prompted many of us to reflect on the sacrifices so many of our friends, relatives and neighbors have made over the decades in defense of our country. As appalling as the news was, it is important we reflect on our fighting men and women who serve so bravely every day to protect us and who set an example in our communities that everyone can aspire to.
My first understanding of the dangers linked to military service came when I was only twelve. That’s when the news came that Lance Corporal Craig Stockton was among 241 marines killed in the Beirut barracks bombing in 1983. He was from my hometown and not even 19-years-old when he died.
Lance Corporal Craig Stockton was not a sucker or a loser.
George Burke and his wife have been our family’s best friends for the better part of four decades. He served in Vietnam. Like so many veterans of that war he rarely, if ever, talks about it.
Mister Burke is not a sucker or a loser. He is one of the kindest people I have ever met and served as an extension of my immediate family when I was growing up – back when neighbors did that sort of thing.
My uncle Tom served in the Marines before working his way through Purdue University where he received a doctorate in chemical engineering. He has two sons who also served in the Marines. My cousin Mike, who was stationed in Edzell, Scotland, helped raise money for Dr. Ben Carson’s campaign in 2016. My cousin Steve and his wife have adopted multiple children who otherwise would have bounced around their respective systems experiencing abuse and poverty.
My uncle and my cousins are not suckers or losers.
Two of my cousins married military veterans – one a nurse who served in the Middle East, the other an airman who was stationed for a time at Mountain Home Air Force Base and who grew to love Idaho.
They are not suckers or losers.
According to a 2018 census study, more than 9-percent of Idahoans are veterans. That’s the seventh highest rate in the nation. Among those is Secretary of State Lawerence Denney. He served in the army in Vietnam where he received the Bronze Star for his bravery. Years later, in 2018, he received a “bucket brigade” of boxes filled with Medicaid Expansion signatures which secured the initiative’s place on the November ballot. Secretary Denney offered smiles and congratulations to all the volunteers that day and certified the initiative soon after. Idaho voters, which include more than 120,000 veterans, did the rest. As a result, more than 84,000 Idahoans have access to quality healthcare.
Secretary of State Lawerence Denney is not a sucker or a loser.
State Representative Dr. Fred Wood of Burley served in the Air Force and was a key ally of Medicaid Expansion in 2019 when his fellow lawmakers tried to repeal the measure or severely restrict who could access it. To this day, Idaho’s Medicaid Expansion program remains free of restrictions – just like the voters wanted.
Doctor Fred Wood is not a sucker or a loser.
Medicaid Expansion itself is projected to help hundreds or even thousands of Idaho veterans who have been left behind by our country’s medical system despite their service.
Those men and women are not suckers or losers.
It is also worth remembering that Idaho’s veteran suicide rate is 57-percent higher than the national rate. That statistic puts into sharp relief the pain and suffering Idaho’s veterans deal with every day. The things they have seen and experienced are the stuff of nightmares that too many of them fail to wake up from.
They are not suckers or losers.
P.T. Barnum reportedly said, “There’s a sucker born every minute.” He was referring to customers of his circus. Our President apparently feels the same way about our war dead.
There may be suckers and losers in Washington, D.C. but our veterans are not among them. Let’s never forget that.
Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.
