Inside Politics: Our State Leaders have been Indoctrinated

Much has been made about the so-called “task force” assembled in Idaho to study ways in which our children are apparently being “indoctrinated” in public schools. Why this suddenly became a pressing issue has very little to do with education and more to do with the fact that the people “leading” this task force are running for higher office next year. Furthermore, the term “critical race theory” is making angry and frightened right-wingers even more angry and frightened – despite the fact that none of them could give you a working definition of the phrase. Heck, I’ve studied race relations in America for the better part of thirty years and I couldn’t give you a succinct definition.
What this “task force” masks over is the fact that the indoctrinated are not our kids. It’s our lawmakers. And they’re determined to keep Idaho and Idahoans poor.
Earlier this week, CNBC came out with its 2021 Top States for Doing Business rankings. The number one state, for the second year in a row, was Virginia. If you watched the report on why the Old Dominion was number one, it’s because it ranked second in education, which made its workforce the third best in the nation. It’s “life, health and inclusion” score was also near the top – 11th overall – in part because its state lawmakers expanded Medicaid. With so many pro-Capitalist ideals in place, it’s no wonder the average household income in Virginia is more than $100,000 per year.
Idaho faired pretty well, ranking 16th on the CNBC list. This is due primarily to the fact that Idaho ranks high in terms of “Business Friendliness,” “Cost of Doing Business” and “Economy.” Basically, Idaho gives away your tax dollars to businesses headquartered out of state and doesn’t impose a lot of regulations. If I’m a California business looking for a handout, Idaho is the place to be. However, if Idaho’s economy is so good, then why do we rank close to Alabama in terms of per capita income? Idaho is 41st (or 42nd depending on which chart you look at) in the nation in terms of personal wealth. How can that be?
The answer is in the numbers. Idaho ranks 46th in “Education,” 37th in “Infrastructure,” 30th in “Workforce” and 31st in “Technology and Innovation” in the CNBC rankings. Even if you can overcome those anti-Capitalism hurdles, the Gem State ranks 45th in “Access to Capital.” In other words, Idaho is set up for businesses – including a lot of non-Idaho firms—to siphon up your dollars, while you struggle to make ends meet.
It begs the question: Do your state leaders just want to keep you poor?
States like Virginia and others that have a lot of prosperous families have done the hard work of creating top-notch educational systems that create dynamic workforces that end up making a lot of money. State lawmakers in most of those states also made the decision to expand Medicaid to help ensure its workforce stayed healthy enough to, you know, work. State’s that embrace these pro-Capitalist measures are seeing the fruits of those efforts.
Idaho’s leaders, however, have chosen to do nothing but the lazy work. Any elected leader with the ability to press a button can vote to give away your tax dollars or aimlessly cut regulations. Literally. Our lawmakers actually press one of two buttons when voting on a law. The Right-Wing Party has gotten so used to doing the lazy work, it’s convinced itself we don’t need quality schools. It’s convinced itself that Idaho’s workforce can succeed without basic skills or infrastructure. It’s convinced itself that Capitalism is alive and well in the Gem State even though it does everything it can to snuff out Capitalism. Let’s not forget, they couldn’t even get Medicaid Expansion done – you did that. The only time the Anti-Capitalists actually worked in the last couple of years was when they tried to take your healthcare away.
If you want to convince yourself that “indoctrination” of our children is the biggest “problem” facing Idaho’s schools, go ahead. It’s a lot easier to do that than to address the real problems facing Idaho’s public schools, it’s teachers and our nationally low standard of living. Keep that in mind the next time you see a neighbor selling their house because they can’t afford their property taxes.
Indoctrination truly is a problem in Idaho. But, it’s not our kids we have to worry about – it’s our elected leaders. Perhaps we need a task force to study that.