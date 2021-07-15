Inside Politics: Our State Leaders have been Indoctrinated

Idaho’s leaders, however, have chosen to do nothing but the lazy work. Any elected leader with the ability to press a button can vote to give away your tax dollars or aimlessly cut regulations. Literally. Our lawmakers actually press one of two buttons when voting on a law. The Right-Wing Party has gotten so used to doing the lazy work, it’s convinced itself we don’t need quality schools. It’s convinced itself that Idaho’s workforce can succeed without basic skills or infrastructure. It’s convinced itself that Capitalism is alive and well in the Gem State even though it does everything it can to snuff out Capitalism. Let’s not forget, they couldn’t even get Medicaid Expansion done – you did that. The only time the Anti-Capitalists actually worked in the last couple of years was when they tried to take your healthcare away.