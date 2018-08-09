The Declaration of Independence states “all men are created equal.” For nearly 2 1/2 centuries Americans have vaunted that notion, even embraced it lovingly. Yet history and current events expose the irony of the lofty sentiment. Over the centuries land ownership, slavery, race, gender and religion have belied that proclamation legally and/or “culturally.”
While the ideal is today more fully realized, its brightness pulsates like a lightbulb responding to a fluctuating energy source. Economics, war, epidemics, natural catastrophes, science, philosophy and even politics have impacted the commitment to equality. Groucho Marx joked “All people are born alike — except Republicans and Democrats.” That statement isn’t quite as funny today. Politics has become fiercely clannish. I’m aware of friendships, families and even marriages that it has cleaved. And there are assertions by both major political parties that their opponents are manipulating our laws and voting practices in ways that fundamentally undermine the notion of equality.
George Washington famously cautioned our nascent republic, saying, “However [political parties] may now and then answer popular ends, they are likely in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion.”
Michael Bloomberg, a moderately conservative, sometimes-independent sometimes-Republican put it this way in 2016: “When the Founding Fathers arrived here in Philadelphia to forge a new nation, they didn’t come as Democrats or Republicans or to nominate a presidential candidate. They came as patriots who feared party politics.” Michael Moore, the flamboyant progressive documentary film producer echoed that sentiment, stating, “Most people don’t see themselves as Democrats or Republicans. They see themselves as Americans.”
George Washington was an exceptional visionary and prodigious military leader. Yet, while his advice to his fledgling nation was unimpeachable, it was doomed to be ignored. America was ripe for factionalization, stemming from a variety of causes that began tugging almost immediately at its cautiously stitched seams. Our current electoral and representative institutions have evolved into an intractable partisan paradigm, part teeter-totter, part pinball machine, part shooting gallery and part three-card Monty game.
Last week I door-knocked in Twin Falls for Democrat Deborah Silver, who is running for District 24B Representative. This makes the fourth election I’ve door-knocked and phone-banked for candidates. It’s simultaneously uncomfortable yet gratifying, occasionally frustrating and sometimes nerve-racking. But all politics are local and nothing leaves a more lasting impression than direct personal contact, which, if you are lucky, involves a brief conversation and ends with a handshake.
A homeowner opening their door to a complete stranger — an obvious political doorknocker — is, frankly, performing an enormous courtesy on their part. Democrat canvassers are trained to consider that opened door a high honor. It has deep roots in our national heritage that regularly exercises a shared trust among citizens regarding the value of connecting at a human level in the simplest of ways for the good of our families, communities and nation.
About a fourth, maybe a third of the electorate is largely independent in their political views. Another third is some degree of conservative; the last third is some degree of progressive. Every election has proven that for some folks, in a given setting, the combination of current events, personal circumstances, candidate positions and personality can change a voter’s mind, despite a family tradition or long habit of voting for a particular party.
I had several such encounters last week. My data sheet indicated I was about to speak with a Republican. I was prepared to be politely dismissed after a few introductory statements but was instead engaged in conversations that confided willingness to consider some new ideas. Health care and education were the issues that most commonly sparked the dialogues, although several were reactions to what folks described as their dissatisfaction with the demise of civil discourse and the upsurge in divisiveness and confrontational behavior among politicians. Folks worried about losing social security benefits and disappointing futures awaiting their offspring.
Frankly, when women answered the door they were nearly unanimous in expressing dissatisfaction with rule by aging males who neither understood nor cared about their needs or situations. “The Boise Taliban,” one young mother with two toddlers at the door said in summary.
I encountered a fellow pulling his car out of the driveway. He’d seen me door knocking and asked what I was doing. I told him and he unloaded about losing healthcare, the low minimum wage, right-to-work and property taxes going up because state underfunding was forcing school levies. I asked his party affiliation. He smirked and said he was XR. “No more, though,” he said, “Straight D from now on.”
Recently New Yorker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said, “The Democratic Party takes working class communities for granted, they take people of color for granted, and they just assume that we’re going to turn out no matter how bland or half-stepping these proposals are.” I can guarantee you that isn’t the case in Idaho. Idaho Democrats have always been and are now even more determined to connect with all Idahoans, to learn about their needs and work to solve their problems.
I’ve door-knocked for four campaigns, and asked this question at nearly every door: “Has a Republican ever come to your home to speak to you?” I’m still waiting for someone to answer yes. Honestly, if someone won’t come to ask for your vote, will you trust them to take care of your concerns? How will they even know what they are? Be equal. Register. Vote.
