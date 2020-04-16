Inside Politics: Open up health care for working Idahoans

More than a century ago, close to 700,000 Americans died from the so-called “Spanish flu,” which swept across the world with lightning speed. In the end, the disease infected more than one-third of the Earth’s population, resulting in 20 million to 50 million deaths. The virus likely infected President Woodrow Wilson. Of course, this all happened before the advent of Medicaid, Medicare, CHIP or any other program that delivers quality health care to millions of Americans every day. We can use the word “quality” today because America’s public health care system is truly a marvel compared to 1918. The problem is, too few Americans — and Idahoans — have access to it.

As of this writing, more than 1,400 Idahoans are infected with the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19. That number is expected to jump in the coming days and weeks. As a result of government action, Idahoans are being ordered to stay home. While this can dramatically curtail the number of people who contract the virus, it’s not good for business. Businesses all over the state — particularly small businesses — are either shuddered or running on a skeleton crew. This is a necessary yet painful measure intended to keep us safe, even if it leads to financial stress on tens of thousands of Idaho families. A big contributor to that financial stress is health care. On average, Idahoans pay a large portion of their income on medical costs, whether it’s insurance, deductibles, co-pays or a combination of all three. When faced with a job loss this stress can pile up in a hurry. As you read this, thousands of Idahoans are in jeopardy of losing health care coverage as they lose their jobs. For those with families, this is a nightmare scenario.