Inside Politics: One thing you can do right now to improve Idaho’s future

2020 is an unprecedented year. Although residents of south-central Idaho continue to face hardships that defy imagination, our communities are proving their resolve by standing together in this time of need. This is an historic year that will be remembered for generations to come. Lost amidst this year’s turmoil, however, is another era-defining moment: the 2020 Census.

The U.S. Constitution mandates a proper census be conducted every 10 years. This once-in-a-decade survey of the American people will be the foundation for the next ten years of life in the United States, deciding the size and strength of our congressional representation, federal funding, and private commerce. Every person counted in the census in Idaho is worth $1,473 in federal dollars and resources back to our state. The census is an opportunity for every Idahoan to take their future in their hands and make a meaningful, positive, and concrete investment in our communities.