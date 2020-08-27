Inside Politics: One thing you can do right now to improve Idaho’s future

2020 is an unprecedented year. Although residents of south-central Idaho continue to face hardships that defy imagination, our communities are proving their resolve by standing together in this time of need. This is an historic year that will be remembered for generations to come. Lost amidst this year’s turmoil, however, is another era-defining moment: the 2020 Census.
The U.S. Constitution mandates a proper census be conducted every 10 years. This once-in-a-decade survey of the American people will be the foundation for the next ten years of life in the United States, deciding the size and strength of our congressional representation, federal funding, and private commerce. Every person counted in the census in Idaho is worth $1,473 in federal dollars and resources back to our state. The census is an opportunity for every Idahoan to take their future in their hands and make a meaningful, positive, and concrete investment in our communities.
The problem is we have been undercounted and underrepresented for years. In 2010, it was estimated Idaho was undercounted by 35,000 people, most under the age of five. Currently, in Gooding and Lincoln counties, nearly half of residents have yet to complete the 2020 census. In Blaine and Camas Counties, the situation is even worse. Only 37% of Blaine County residents and just 29% of Camas County residents have responded to the current census. Compare this to a 78% response rate in Ada, 69% in Twin Falls or 74% in Bonneville and it becomes clear we are getting the short end of the stick. Reversing this setback is vital for the future of our communities.
We must increase our census turnout for three reasons. First, the census determines how many tax dollars the federal government will return to Idaho as grant money and public funding. While federal programs sometimes seem like bureaucratic abstractions, federal funding has serious, on-the-ground effects here in Idaho. Ten percent of public education budgets come from the federal government. Idaho’s Medicare and Medicaid programs depend on census numbers. And, youth federal nutrition programs are based on census data. Last year, over a third (34.7%) of Idaho’s state spending came from federal funds and grants. The more people that respond to the census, the more federal dollars become available to provide public goods here in Idaho.
Second, a proper census turnout will be a boon for local businesses. Especially in our age of big data and smart industry, the census drives commercial decisions that range from where a company will invest capital to where they will open a new factory or office. Arming local Idaho companies with accurate data will make us more competitive against out-of-state and foreign firms. Census results will also fuel the next decade of research at Idaho universities, which produce the high-skilled young people and the breakthrough discoveries that are increasingly vital to our economic growth. By filling out the census forms, you can help stimulate the next decade of Idaho jobs and industry.
Third, this year’s census will determine legislative districts for the next 10 years. Since there is roughly one congressperson for every 720,000 U.S. citizens, a strong Idaho turnout could potentially earn us a third congressional seat. Additionally, state legislative districts will be drawn based on census numbers. If we have poor turnout our legislative district could change substantially.
The census takes less than 10 minutes to complete, is safe and secure, and does not include questions about citizenship or immigration status. In fact, it’s against the law ($250,000 fine and up to 5 years in prison) to share any census data.
If you haven’t filled out your census forms, you still have time, but not much. The Census Bureau will accept submissions until Sept. 30 of this year. Don’t wait. Go online to 2020census.gov, or call 844-330-2020 (844-468-2020 Spanish) and be sure you are counted!
For every census filed, south-central Idaho gets more federal funding, more economic growth, and more representation. It is now in your hands to shape the next decade of our shared future.
Sen. Michelle Stennett, Rep. Muffy Davis and Rep. Sally Toone represent District 26, which covers Blaine, Camas, Gooding and Lincoln counties, in the Idaho Legislature.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!