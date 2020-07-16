Inside Politics: Now is the time to save our schools

Reclaim Idaho, the volunteer-based group responsible for putting Medicaid Expansion on the 2018 ballot (not a minute too soon as it turns out), just received new life with a recent court decision. The U.S. District Court in Idaho ruled they may collect initiative signatures safely and securely online through late August. The group collected around 33,000 signatures before having to make the tough decision to cease operations in March due to the pandemic. They need another 22,000 statewide, along with signatures totaling 6-percent of registered voters in 18 of Idaho’s 35 state legislative districts. This may sound like a lot, but now you can sign electronically without ever leaving your home.

The initiative would bring up to $200 million per year into Idaho K-12 public schools with no new property taxes and no new income taxes on individuals making $250,000 or less per year ($500,000 or less for married couples). This is a Godsend for our children, our families and Idaho communities. It’s an historic decision that allows Idahoans to exercise their constitutional right to bring ballot initiatives while preserving the integrity of our century-old initiative process. It’s a win-win for our Constitution, our rights as Idahoans and our families. More importantly, it gives our kids a fighting chance to come out of the Pandemic with a real shot at success in our great state.