Inside Politics: Now is the time to save our schools

A funny thing happened in Idaho this week. As it turns out, voters remain enthusiastic about supporting their public schools and giving their children better opportunities to prosper in our great state. This shouldn’t be a surprise. Parents have been sending this message to their elected leaders for years. Unfortunately, their pleas have largely fallen on deaf ears in the legislature. Now that they get to weigh in directly on the issue, parents are saying enough is enough.
For the first time in its history, Idahoans have the opportunity to sign a ballot initiative electronically. And boy, did they. Within a day-and-a-half of the online launch, more than 5,000 Idahoans from dozens of counties all over the state signed Reclaim Idaho’s “Invest in Idaho” education initiative. It was a powerful message to state leaders that their inaction on such a vital issue is unacceptable.
What makes it worse is that Governor Brad Little is actively trying to cut investments in our schools by almost $100 million. This is a catastrophic proposal for a state that now ranks 51st in the nation – yes, 51st – in terms of per-pupil spending. That’s dead last – behind the likes of Mississippi, Alabama and Washington, D.C., which isn’t even a state. To do this right in the middle of a global Pandemic is almost unforgivable. The best possible way to empower our children to weather the economic fall-out is to provide them with the skills to secure family-supporting jobs, or start their own business in Idaho. When you take away education, you weaken their ability to do that.
Reclaim Idaho, the volunteer-based group responsible for putting Medicaid Expansion on the 2018 ballot (not a minute too soon as it turns out), just received new life with a recent court decision. The U.S. District Court in Idaho ruled they may collect initiative signatures safely and securely online through late August. The group collected around 33,000 signatures before having to make the tough decision to cease operations in March due to the pandemic. They need another 22,000 statewide, along with signatures totaling 6-percent of registered voters in 18 of Idaho’s 35 state legislative districts. This may sound like a lot, but now you can sign electronically without ever leaving your home.
The initiative would bring up to $200 million per year into Idaho K-12 public schools with no new property taxes and no new income taxes on individuals making $250,000 or less per year ($500,000 or less for married couples). This is a Godsend for our children, our families and Idaho communities. It’s an historic decision that allows Idahoans to exercise their constitutional right to bring ballot initiatives while preserving the integrity of our century-old initiative process. It’s a win-win for our Constitution, our rights as Idahoans and our families. More importantly, it gives our kids a fighting chance to come out of the Pandemic with a real shot at success in our great state.
We all know what a quality public education leads to: less crime, better jobs, less drug use, more prosperity. Investing in education is the absolute best thing you can do with public dollars especially in the middle of a pandemic and recession. Nothing gets more bang for the buck than investing in teachers, students and programs that lead to family-supporting jobs. Idaho needs those opportunities now more than ever.
Instead, your elected officials are going out of their way to deny that future to all of you.
This makes no sense. Not only are your elected leaders trying to gut Idaho’s public schools at the worst possible time, they are spending your tax dollars to fight the “Invest in Idaho” initiative in multiple courts. It’s as if they are trying to keep Idaho last in the nation when it comes to strengthening our families and communities. This is an odd stance given the values they claim to champion. Do they really want our schools to be last in the nation permanently? What kind of message are they sending to you, your family and our neighbors?
That’s why it is incumbent upon every registered Idaho voter to sign the Invest in Idaho education initiative to get it on the 2020 ballot, and then vote for it on November 3rd. If you’re waiting on your elected officials to lead on this issue, pull up a chair. You could be waiting quite a while. Lord knows, you already have.
Go to www.reclaimidaho.org now to sign the initiative safely and securely. You can make a difference that could last a lifetime even if your elected officials refuse to do so.
Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.
