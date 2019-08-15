There are so many competing priorities for new parents that require them to navigate a steep learning curve immediately. From the minute that bundle of joy arrives at home, one of the chief concerns is how to ensure their child has the best possible start in every area possible: emotionally, spiritually and educationally. What do parents and others need to know to give their children an educational advantage? Mountains of research, websites, books and academic research are available that cover the most current information on the topic. It would take parents and caregivers hours and hours of study to understand the best ways to educate their children. The state of Idaho can help by creating a repository of information and research that’s easily accessible to parents and caregivers.
Nearly half of Idaho’s children are entering kindergarten without fundamental academic skills needed to succeed. Unfortunately, Idaho is one of only four states in the nation that is not using state funding for early childhood education programs. Parents, grandparents, daycares, and other caregivers must fend for themselves when it comes to early childhood education.
Parents and caregivers need a more streamlined process to access necessary guidance for educating their children.
It’s time for educators and stakeholders to support collecting and distributing the best data available that can be rolled out to parents, daycares, schools, and other caregivers. Such a repository of information would provide instruction on how to utilize the best teaching methods and the skills required for optimal development and preparation for children. This would be invaluable. The repository would include the latest research on the science of children’s brain development, tools to create interactive learning environments and the best practices for teaching young children.
Idahoans know there are numerous benefits to early childhood education, and they want the resources to make it happen. When we make meaningful investments in early childhood education, we give Idaho’s children a solid foundation that will enrich their opportunities for educational and professional success. Studies indicate that when we prioritize the educational opportunities for our children the results are substantial: higher graduation rates, higher earnings, less crime, less need for public assistance, a higher percentage of homeownership and the list goes on. One of the best things we can do to increase our economic stability is to invest in education, so we can have highly-skilled workers to fill the thousands of jobs that remain vacant every year in Idaho.
Parents and caregivers understand and appreciate the importance of educating our young children, but they are not being given the resources they need. An important component of caring for a child is bolstering their educational success. We need to make sure parents have all the tools readily available to give complete care to their children. Their future and Idaho’s depend on it.
