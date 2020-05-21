Inside Politics: Navigating Bankruptcy in a Pandemic

Plan Ahead: In my experience, the debtors who run into the most pain in bankruptcy are the ones who file at the last minute just before some collection event – like a foreclosure or repossession. Don’t do this. Filing for bankruptcy requires you to fill out copious amounts of paperwork in order to document your finances. You will need to gather tax returns, bank statements and other documents in order to complete the forms accurately and honestly. Even the most basic case can run into complications if you rush to file. If you foresee bankruptcy in your near future, consult with an attorney now – not a month from now. Your attorney can get you familiar with the process, guide you through the value of exemptions, and explain which debts can be discharged or not.

Know Your Business: If you are a business owner contemplating bankruptcy, it is vitally important you know and understand how your business is organized. If you are a sole proprietor or a “DBA,” your business property and your individual property are the same thing. It all goes into the bankruptcy estate. This can be good or bad depending on your situation. That property is exposed to the trustee, but, it is also subject to exemptions. The state legislature just increased the “tools of the trade” exemption substantially last session. This is good news for small business owners who can protect the equipment they need to make a living.