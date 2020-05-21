Inside Politics: Navigating Bankruptcy in a Pandemic

A survey conducted by Facebook and the Small Business Roundtable last month indicates one-third of U.S. small businesses have stopped operating. Another 11% are expecting to go under within the next three months. These are horrific numbers to be sure. Federal, state and local governments are doing what they can – with varied results – to cushion the blow. However, bankruptcy may be a foregone conclusion for thousands of Idahoans in the coming months.
Bankruptcy can be a polarizing subject for financial, personal and cultural reasons. However, it’s been a legal lifeline to countless families for more than a century in our country. This column is based on years of experience as a former Bankruptcy Trustee in Idaho and should not be construed as legal advice. However, it might be helpful to shed some light on this complex body of law.
Debtors are not “deadbeats”: The vast majority of bankruptcy debtors are “honest but unfortunate.” Those aren’t my words, they’re the words of every Bankruptcy judge in the country. Decades of case law are clear on this point. To call the Pandemic “unfortunate” is an understatement. Many honest and hard-working Idahoans may end up in bankruptcy through no fault of their own. There is no shame in that.
Get an Attorney: I don’t care what you read online, you should not try to navigate the bankruptcy process without legal help. I’ve seen too many “pro se” debtors go it alone and encounter major problems with their bankruptcy cases. Some come out worse financially than when they went in. Granted, money is tight in any bankruptcy situation, but having an experienced attorney by your side will help ensure your case goes smoothly.
Plan Ahead: In my experience, the debtors who run into the most pain in bankruptcy are the ones who file at the last minute just before some collection event – like a foreclosure or repossession. Don’t do this. Filing for bankruptcy requires you to fill out copious amounts of paperwork in order to document your finances. You will need to gather tax returns, bank statements and other documents in order to complete the forms accurately and honestly. Even the most basic case can run into complications if you rush to file. If you foresee bankruptcy in your near future, consult with an attorney now – not a month from now. Your attorney can get you familiar with the process, guide you through the value of exemptions, and explain which debts can be discharged or not.
Know Your Business: If you are a business owner contemplating bankruptcy, it is vitally important you know and understand how your business is organized. If you are a sole proprietor or a “DBA,” your business property and your individual property are the same thing. It all goes into the bankruptcy estate. This can be good or bad depending on your situation. That property is exposed to the trustee, but, it is also subject to exemptions. The state legislature just increased the “tools of the trade” exemption substantially last session. This is good news for small business owners who can protect the equipment they need to make a living.
On the other hand, if your business is a separate legal entity – like an LLC or corporation – it’s a different ball game. Exemptions only apply to individuals, not separate entities. In other words, property owned by a corporation or LLC you control CANNOT be exempted. That distinction could be a critical one. Depending on the terms of your LLC agreement or corporate shareholder documents, your business assets could be exposed without the benefit of exemptions. This is true even if you only file as an individual. Planning ahead and speaking with an attorney can help protect you and your future business prospects in these situations.
Understand the Benefits and Limitations of Bankruptcy: The purpose of filing for bankruptcy is to achieve a “fresh start.” Basically, a financial do-over. Assuming you play by the rules, you will very likely get this “fresh start.” However, not all debts are created equal. While most credit card, medical or unsecured debt (think “signature loans”) will be wiped clean, student loans, certain tax debt and other liabilities will remain. Also, if you’re thinking bankruptcy will wipe out your mortgage or car loan, think again. Bankruptcy can absolve you of your “personal” liability for those debts, but the debts remain attached to your home and/or vehicles. I understand this may be a little confusing because it is. Planning ahead and consulting an attorney can help alleviate that uncertainty.
Be Honest: As noted above, bankruptcy benefits the “honest” but unfortunate debtor. This isn’t a catch-phrase, it’s federal law. Committing fraud in a bankruptcy case – like intentionally hiding assets or intentionally lying to a trustee – can negate your discharge and even land you in jail. I’ve testified against debtors in grand jury and court proceedings before. I can assure you it’s not pleasant.
Filing for bankruptcy brings with it a lot of emotions: anger, anxiety, even shame. This is unavoidable, especially these days. However, the debtors who come out of bankruptcy better off tend to follow their heads and not their hearts. Making rational and informed decisions in the bankruptcy process will lead to that “fresh start” way more often than not.
Lord knows, we could all use a “fresh start” right about now.
Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.
