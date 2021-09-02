Inside Politics: My Mask, My Freedom

Having travelled the country this summer I’ve encountered all kinds of people with all kinds of opinions on Covid-19, the Pandemic, masks and vaccines. Personally, I’m going to follow the science. From the beginning of the Pandemic, I’ve worn masks, kept my distance from people and am fully vaccinated. To some Idahoans, that is a political statement. To me, it’s simply about survival. I hate being sick for any reason, and I sure don’t want to die. I’m going to do all I can to avoid contracting Covid-19. I don’t feel like getting hooked up to a ventilator anytime soon, especially since I can count on one hand the number of adult ICU beds available in the entire state. I’m going to do my best to be part of the solution rather than the problem given that Governor Little is now calling up the National Guard (again) to provide support to hospitals. I do so of my own free will.