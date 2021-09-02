Inside Politics: My Mask, My Freedom

Having travelled the country this summer I’ve encountered all kinds of people with all kinds of opinions on Covid-19, the Pandemic, masks and vaccines. Personally, I’m going to follow the science. From the beginning of the Pandemic, I’ve worn masks, kept my distance from people and am fully vaccinated. To some Idahoans, that is a political statement. To me, it’s simply about survival. I hate being sick for any reason, and I sure don’t want to die. I’m going to do all I can to avoid contracting Covid-19. I don’t feel like getting hooked up to a ventilator anytime soon, especially since I can count on one hand the number of adult ICU beds available in the entire state. I’m going to do my best to be part of the solution rather than the problem given that Governor Little is now calling up the National Guard (again) to provide support to hospitals. I do so of my own free will.
That’s my freedom, so please respect that.
As an Irish-Italian Roman Catholic I was raised to be independent both in my thinking and my actions. Don’t go with the crowd, come to your own decisions, and don’t be afraid to share your opinions once you’ve thought things out. While it was never said expressly in my family, it was implied that among the worst things you can be in this world is a burden on other people. Whatever problems you may have, you just figure it out on your own and don’t bother anyone. To the extent you want to complain, do it privately with trusted friends or just on your own time. At the end of the day, don’t let your problems affect other people.
But maybe you were raised differently.
The word “freedom” has been thrown around rather loosely the last year-and-a-half in the midst of 600,000+ deaths, overloaded hospital rooms and an economy that got wrecked under the last administration. In other words, a lot of Americans have been harping about their “freedoms” while simultaneously burdening other people. To me, that’s not “freedom,” that’s selfishness. I’m not sure how you were raised, but I can assure you that if I intentionally took actions that burdened another person, community or organization, my parents would not be pleased.
I understand that line of thinking may be perceived as arcane, but that is my freedom.
Millions of anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers across this country are clamoring for people to “respect” their decisions not to get vaccinated or wear masks. Fine. I don’t agree with those decisions because I believe they are reckless and put other people in danger. However, if you demand that I respect your decision to ignore science, I demand that you respect my decision to follow it. Save your anger, fear and eye-rolls for someone else. I’m on record saying that pro-vaxxers and pro-maskers should confront resistance with patience, understanding and facts. Not fear, anger and eye-rolls. I realize there is a growing number of Americans who think anti-vaxxers should foot the entire bill for their hospitalization or be denied medical treatment all together. Don’t count me among those. However, if I must respect your opinion on how to cope with Covid-19, then you must respect mine.
As a Capitalist and Idahoan, I want to prosper no matter the economic, political or social climate. If the price for success is getting a highly effective and free vaccine, wearing a mask and avoiding crowds, then so be it. I can do all of that for about $20.00. It’s literally a small price to pay. Please respect the fact that I choose to pay it.
Freedom of speech and action is a two-way street. As Americans we can say and do pretty much anything we want. However, freedom of speech is not freedom from criticism. You may say and do whatever you want, but don’t be surprised if you get backlash. I’m not going to be offended if you criticize my choice to get vaccinated, wear a mask and socially distance. So don’t get bent out of shape when you are criticized for doing the opposite.
If I have to respect your choice, then you must respect mine. Just don’t get scared and angry when people start calling you a burden. That’s their freedom to do so.
Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.