Inside Politics: More Love, Less Hate in Idaho

Our responsibility as representatives of the people is to make decisions that make life better for all Idahoans. Our legislation should be rooted in concern and compassion for our community. As a state representative, one of my chief priorities is supporting the mental health of all Idahoans, including the LGBTQ community. Members of the LGBTQ community in Idaho have been ignored for too long. Idaho loses too many lives to suicide every year – we currently hold the fifth highest suicide rate in the country. We must take action for the safety of all Idahoans, including LGBTQ Idahoans.

Important legislation that could significantly improve the quality of life for LGBTQ Idahoans still awaits a hearing. Add the Words, which would add “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” to Idaho’s Human Rights Act, would protect LGBTQ Idahoans from discrimination in housing, employment, and public services. Failing to pass Add the Words makes LGBTQ Idahoans, in spite of being hard workers and good tenants, vulnerable to losing their jobs and being kicked out of their homes for simply being who they are.

All Idahoans deserve to feel safe and secure in their homes and jobs. We must ensure that no one worries about having a roof over their head or food on the table.

