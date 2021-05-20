Inside Politics: Mike Moyle terrifies Idaho homeowners

While reflecting on America’s response to the Covid-19 Pandemic, I was reminded of that famous run by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young who scrambled 49 yards for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings back in 1988 (it’s worth a watch as we slog through the NFL offseason). In the play, Young drops back to pass and his offensive line immediately breaks down. He is about to be sacked, but somehow emerges from the pile and takes off. He breaks a few tackles and then finds daylight along the sideline. Finally, he cuts back to the middle of the field, eludes more tacklers and, literally, stumbles into the end zone for the game-winning score.
If that does not sum up America’s response to the Pandemic, I don’t know what does.
The Trump Administration’s response to the Pandemic was among the worst in the world. With cases surging throughout the country, and the Feds denying what was happening before our very eyes, Americans quickly became pariahs to the rest of the world. Despite being the richest country on the planet, nations around the globe banned us from entering their borders. They didn’t want us or our dollars and they sure didn’t want any more Covid-19 cases. Our leaders pushed snake oil cures like hydroxychloroquine and, worse yet, drinking bleach. Our economy tanked while darkness and pessimism pervaded our homes and our lives. In other words, our offensive line broke down immediately and we were about to get sacked.
However, to the credit of the Trump Administration and Operation Warp Speed, we emerged from the pile with a safe and highly effective vaccine in record time. It was time to take off.
Not surprisingly, the initial roll-out was botched. Vaccines were not being distributed efficiently. Millions of doses sat in warehouses and millions more were even lost for a while. As such, when President Biden took office, he had to break a few tackles before finding daylight – and find it he did. As of this writing, more than 274 million shots have been administered nationwide with nearly 40-percent of the population fully vaccinated. Almost half of all Americans have received at least one shot. Where once America was considered a Covid-19 disaster by much of the world, we’re leading again as one of the most vaccinated countries on the globe. More importantly, optimism has returned to our shores. President Biden has an approval rating in the 60’s by some polls and even half of Republicans approve of how he’s handling the Pandemic.
As we reach the stretch run, however, I feel like America is eventually going to stumble into the end zone. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) cut back toward the middle of the field by announcing that fully vaccinated Americans could forgo masks in most situations – whether indoors or out. The announcement took the White House, and millions of Americans, by surprise. Despite this, some states like California and New Jersey are keeping mask mandates in place despite declining infection numbers. Some businesses like Walmart and Starbucks are lifting mask mandates in accordance with the CDC guidance, while others like the Gap and Best Buy are keeping them in place. When you add varying local responses and the legions of anti-maskers/anti-vaxxers into the mix, it makes for a confusing web of rules, guidelines and business practices.
Despite all of this, America continues in the right direction with infection rates down in all 50 states. Idaho, ultimately, handled the Pandemic about as well as New York did in terms of infections per 100,000 people. Take that for what it’s worth.
America’s Pandemic response is the proverbial broken play that ends up in the end zone. While we appear to be stumbling toward the goal line, touchdowns all count the same. Let’s just hope the referees don’t throw a flag on the play.
Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.