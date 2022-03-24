 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Inside Politics

Inside Politics: Medical debtors are not deadbeats

Thousands of Idahoans with medical debt just caught a break from a most unlikely source: America’s credit rating agencies. These are the organizations that help determine whether you get a mortgage, a car loan or even a credit card. Starting July 1, 2022, debtors who pay off medical debt will no longer get penalized on their credit reports. Nationwide, this move will eliminate billions of dollars of debt on consumer records.

As a member of Idaho’s Capitalist Party (Democrats), I take my credit score seriously. I think you can tell a lot about a person from their credit score. Some have argued the ability to pay off debts is a measure of one’s character. After all, a contract is an exchange of promises — I promise to lend you money and you promise to pay me back. I’m not sure I’d go that far. However, if you voluntarily enter into a contract for debt, I can reasonably assume you have thought through how you are going to retire said debt.

Medical debts are entirely different though. Both contractually and, if you’re of the viewpoint, morally.

No one takes on a medical debt voluntarily. If you get cancer in your mid-forties, you didn’t sign up for that. If you get diabetes in your twenties, you didn’t sign up for that either. Medical problems can be random. You can be the most physically responsible person in the world and still get sick. You can also be the most fiscally responsible person, but your inability to repay a medical debt says very little about who you are. It says much more about America’s health care system.

As a former bankruptcy trustee, I’ve seen plenty of Idahoans plagued by medical debt. One of the standard questions I’d ask debtors is whether they’d filed for bankruptcy before. The number of multiple-bankruptcy debtors is larger than you may think. Many multiple-bankrupt Idahoans would tell me they had a previous “medical bankruptcy.” There is no such thing. You’re either bankrupt or you’re not. However, the implication was clear: “Yes, I’m bankrupt again, but it’s not my fault.”

And they’re right.

If I borrow $100 from you and promise to pay you back in a month while I’m perfectly healthy, that’s one thing. If I borrow $100 from you, have a stroke the next day, and can’t pay you back, that’s entirely different.

The story about the credit agencies and their hold over working Idahoans made me think of one thing: Thank God Idahoans passed Medicaid expansion by a nearly two-thirds vote. Tens of thousands of working Idahoans are less likely to have medical debt on their credit score, let alone their balance sheet.

That’s the way it should be.

Idahoans by and large determined medical debt should not define a person’s character or future. We’re all human. Sometimes bad things happen to good people, but that doesn’t mean we give up on them. If you’re fed up with the financial penalties leveled against medical debtors, then you should salute the men and women who got Medicaid expansion on the 2018 ballot. Because of that, tens of thousands of Idahoans now have quality medical coverage for their families without the stigma of being a bankrupt.

While “medical bankruptcies” are not a thing, I understand the mindset. Too many proud Idaho families have experienced the stigma of going into debt they never intended to incur. Perhaps that’s why Medicaid expansion passed so easily in our state. Caring for our family’s health — even if we can’t afford it — should not be a character issue, let alone a credit issue.

Idahoans and Americans should not be reduced to a number, no matter what their medical condition.

It’s just funny the credit rating agencies came to this conclusion before Idaho’s Right-Wing Party did.

Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.

