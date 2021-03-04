Inside Politics: Medicaid Expansion: A Real Success Story for Idaho

Idaho’s politicians have all kinds of snappy quotes about health insurance — how it doesn’t keep you healthy, and how no one’s ever died from not having it. That’s simply not true. Research shows those with health insurance are healthier than those without it because they can access regular doctor’s visits and preventative care. Helping everyone access health insurance should always be a legislative priority, and it’s never been more urgent than it is now amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Luckily, in 2018, Idaho’s voters passed Medicaid Expansion, which was expected to bring Medicaid coverage to about 90,000 Idahoans. As of this writing, more than 105,000 Idahoans are signed up for expanded coverage. The overall number of Medicaid recipients has grown, partly because of people losing their jobs during the initial economic contraction in the early days of the pandemic.

With more people needing coverage and many of them with untreated health conditions, it has meant our cost estimates were low, unfortunately. But with a higher federal government contribution during the pandemic for traditional Medicaid, we’re actually saving state dollars in the short term. For example, the Idaho Department of Corrections saved $8.3 million over the last two fiscal years because of Medicaid expansion, which picked up a portion of what had previously been fully state-funded costs. Investing in this necessary health care service also makes fiscal sense for our state, not just for our citizens. We will have to deal with the growing pains after the pandemic, but frankly, I’m willing to pay a little bit more to ensure people have the insurance coverage they need so they can better contribute to Idaho’s economy.