INSIDE POLITICS: Love is (wrongly) under attack in Idaho, yet again

Once again, who you love and why is under attack in Idaho.

The latest salvo comes courtesy of Sen. Scott Herndon, a right-winger from Sagle (near Sandpoint, in northern Idaho) who is proposing a bill that would, essentially, set up a potential court battle to outlaw same-sex marriage in the state of Idaho.

This, despite the fact the U.S. Supreme Court legalized the institution on the strength of a right-wing swing-vote (Justice Anthony Kennedy, a Reagan appointee) and the U.S. Congress passed legislation legalizing same-sex and interracial marriage with bipartisan votes that included Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson.

Sadly, this is nothing new. Herndon’s bill — which advanced on Wednesday to a full hearing before the Senate Judiciary and Rules Committee — would eliminate marriage licenses in Idaho and leave “qualified participants” with only a marriage “certificate.”

In case you’re wondering, “qualified participants” — according to Herndon’s testimony Wednesday — would essentially be whoever a court determines is “qualified” to be married in Idaho. Right now, that means a man and a woman.

Whether this paperwork slight-of-hand would withstand judicial scrutiny is uncertain given prior court decisions and federal law. The real question is why scared and angry Idaho lawmakers are so hellbent on legislating love in the Gem State.

Ironic, isn’t it?

Are we really still debating this issue? A Gallup poll last year found 71-percent of Americans support same-sex marriage.

Even in Idaho, various surveys conducted over the years show a majority of us either support same-sex marriage or have no opinion on the matter. Less than 40% of Idahoans outright oppose the institution. Love is a universal concept that all of us know in our own way, so why should we cater to a vast minority of people who want to deny us that institution?

Herndon has claimed he wants to protect “traditional” marriage in Idaho. Well, let’s look at that.

About half of all “traditional” marriages end in divorce in this country and Idaho has one of the highest divorce rates in America. Let’s also remember when you commit to a “traditional” marriage, you make a promise not only to your spouse to stay together forever through sickness and in health ‘til death do you part, you make that same promise to God Himself.

That’s a lot of broken promises to the Almighty.

For those who believe “non-traditional” marriage is an afront to God, where do you stand on lying to Him? As an Irish-Italian Catholic, I can tell you, He doesn’t like it. I have the “Our Father’s” to prove it. Asking Him to “deliver us from evil” is a tough ask when you’re not telling him the truth in the first place.

Not that we should ever reduce love to economics, but I’m a capitalist and an American, so I’ll go there.

Capitalism hates this bill. Why? Because it sends a hostile message to Idaho and America’s LGBTQ community who may not want to relocated here, or remain in the Gem State. That limits competition.

Capitalism, at least on paper, hates discrimination because it limits the number of people who can compete in the marketplace. Capitalism doesn’t give a hoot about who you love or why. All It cares about is whether you can make the best product/service at the best price. It’s the American way.

Clearly, Herndon skipped those courses in high school because his bill is anti-American, anti-capitalist, anti-prosperity and, most importantly, anti-Idaho.

The (potentially) good news is the Senate Judiciary and Rules Committee is loaded with legislators from southern Idaho: Sen. Kelly Anthon (R-Burley), Sen. Doug Ricks (R-Rexburg), Sen. Linda Hartgen (R-Twin Falls) and Sen. James Ruchti (D-Pocatello).

When this bill comes up for a full hearing, it is my sincere hope they vet this legislation for what it appears to be: An attack on love in Idaho. America has spoken on this issue and the message is clear: Keep who we love, and why, out of politics.

Substituting hate for love is just bad business. And bad for Idaho.